Is your startup the next in line for the funding and space it needs? Introducing the Pitch

We’re halfway through 2022 and it’s been a big year already for Australian startups.

The year kicked off with the biggest first quarter in Australian startup history thanks to big moves at Linktree, Immutable and Zeller. But while innovation, ideas and technology in the space continue to move ahead in leaps and bounds, for new startups, the challenges remain the same: how to lock in funding, office space and recognition.

SmartCompany is working in partnership with AWS and The Commons to launch the Pitch, which invites new startups to share their vision, connect with their community and compete to win.

Along with the prize on offer, the Pitch is an opportunity for the startup community to come together and witness some of the best and most profitable ideas Australia has to offer.

Simplicity and speed in the entry process is a key priority of this program. Entrants will be required to pitch their idea in three slides only. A shortlist of 10 top candidates will be chosen and featured on the night, with one winner to receive $100,000 in AWS credits and office space in The Commons’ new Sydney location for a year.

Earlier in the year, SmartCompany heard from startup and VC leaders in the ‘How to Build, Launch and Scale your Startup’ webinar and it was pretty clear what good VCs are looking for in pitches these days: passion.

“Tell your story, be authentic,” was the advice from Tom Humphrey, principal at Blackbird Ventures.

“Make sure you’re laying out your vision and roadmap and what you want to do.

“We want to hear your story, why you’re doing it, and where this burning passion for the idea is coming from.”

Continuing with the theme of all things new and exciting, The Commons has recently opened its latest shared office location in George Street, Sydney. What better way to celebrate than by bringing together the startup community and VC leaders for a housewarming?

Those who can’t make it to Sydney need not miss out, though. The top 10 shortlisted candidates will be pre-recorded and played on the night before a winner is selected.

