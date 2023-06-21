“TikTok-style” edtech platform Frntlne laps up $4.6 million for global expansion

Melbourne-based edtech startup Frntlne has secured $4.6 million in seed funding to continue building its TikTok-inspired online training platform for frontline staff in the retail, hospitality, and pharmaceutical industries.

Founded in 2021 by CEO Mark John, Frntlne aims to engage frontline workers, particularly those aged 15-25, in product-based training by using what it calls “TikTok-style” videos. According to the company, these videos are tailored to help sales staff deliver the best possible customer experience, as well as high sales conversions for brands and retailers.

Already, Frntlne has signed up a number of high-profile Australian and multinational brands, including Coles, L’Oreal, P&G, Swisse, Mumm Champagne and Bondi Sands, and is being advised by Dr Mathew Knowles PhD, who has been instrumental in the musical careers of his daughters Beyoncé and Solange, as well as Destiny’s Child.

The funding round was led by RealVC, with Investible and Navitas founder Rod Jones’ family office, Hoperidge Capital, also participating.

Frntlne founder and CEO Mark John said the funds raised will help Frntlne continue to build out its marketing, sales and product development, allowing it to grow its presence in Australia and also expand into several international markets including Singapore, the UK, and UAE.

John was joined in the UK last week by Knowles and the pair presented the platform to major retail and pharmacy chains.

“Having bootstrapped the business to this point, I am really excited for the next phase of Frntlne and the opportunity that this funding round will bring in accelerating our product development, the growth of our team and expansion into key international markets including Singapore, the UK and UAE,” he said.

“The calibre of investors that took part in this round is really exciting. The round was led by RealVC and includes a solid mix of strategic investors within the early-stage startup and education ecosystem.

“I had known about Matt Berriman from RealVC for some time and really admired what he built in Unlockd. There are quite a few similarities between that business and Frntlne when it comes to the attention economy. Matt’s experience has been an invaluable resource.”

Frntlne has also recently secured its first international partnership with southeast Asian alcohol distributor Octopus Group, which is due to commence in August.

“The partnership instantly provides Frntlne with a global footprint with the potential to reach over 3,000 hospitality venues with over 600 brands in Singapore and Malaysia alone, including household brands like the Diageo portfolio, the Stoli group and the AVL portfolio,” explained John.

The founder said the company is focused on building out the features and functionality of its platform.

“Our aim is to redefine the in-store customer service experience and we’re very excited for the future. We want to be the most valuable online tool for education and data collection in the markets we work across a broad range of industries including but not limited to hospitality, retail, pharmacy, and aviation,” he said.

“I am extremely passionate about youth education and mentorship and Frnltne is an opportunity to reach a younger demographic as they develop their careers with short training videos and interactive content to increase information retention and make learning fun.”