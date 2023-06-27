Woolworths-backed FMCG incubator Seedlab Australia unveils latest cohort

From organic pet food flavour enhancers and plant-based burgers and sausages, to skincare products for all ages and skin types, Australian FMCG business incubator Seedlab Australia has revealed the latest cohort of businesses ready to take on its exclusive accelerator program, Cultivate.

Backed by supermarket giant Woolworths, Seedlab Australia’s four-month accelerator program is designed to empower businesses with the tools needed to build strong foundations for nationwide expansion at no cost to them.

The successful participants of Seedlab Australia’s initial incubator program Bootcamp are selected to join the program after submitting a pitch video.

Cultivate participants are given direct access to successful FMCG industry experts with a wealth of knowledge, experience and tips for success through Seedlab Australia’s Live in Conversation and Seedlab Masterclass sessions, and may be given opportunities to pitch directly to Woolworths.

A “once-in-a-lifetime, money-can’t-buy-experience”

AntiBeauty founder Benjamyn Gardner said being named in the Seedlab Cultivate cohort is a milestone moment for his business.

“This opportunity underscores our commitment to disrupting the beauty industry and emphasises the resonance of our message — the celebration of individual beauty. This recognition will help accelerate our growth, expand our reach and fuel our passion to empower more individuals with natural, effective, and inclusive skincare products,” he told SmartCompany.

“My foremost goal is to nurture AntiBeauty into a globally recognised brand that redefines beauty norms and champions self-love … We’re excited about launching our cosmeceutical line next month, further broadening our ability to cater to a wider array of skin concerns. We also aim to strengthen our online presence and deepen our relationships with both our national and international customers.”

Zea general manager Jade McKenzie said being part of Cultivate is a “once-in-a-lifetime, money-can’t-buy-experience” for the seven-year-old personal care and wellbeing brand.

“To have the support and wisdom of the Seedlab mentors is incredibly valuable and not to mention game-changing in what feels like a David and Goliath battle at times with already established industry heavyweights. Disruption is no easy feat!” she said.

“We can’t wait to immerse ourselves fully and enjoy this thrilling ride as we move into the fast-paced world of retail and ensure that the inside of our business, not just the outside, is as stable and sustainable as possible.

“That’s the beauty of being a part of Cultivate, you are constantly learning from people who have been in your shoes and ensure you are moving in the right direction. Making mistakes can be costly – financially and emotionally, so to be so wonderfully held by such a powerhouse team is an incredible gift.”

Zea’s pain-relief products are made using natural Australian ingredients, including Kunzea oil, which is found in Tasmania. Kunzea oil has natural anti-inflammatory properties, says McKenzie, and can help one in five people who experience chronic pain from inflammation-based conditions, such as arthritis.

“Our beginnings were humble but our vision isn’t. Our company vision is to improve the quality of life of 10 million people worldwide by 2030,” she said.

“Our plans are to grow the business and scale our retail and e-commerce offerings both here and overseas, whilst cultivating the full medicinal properties of this extraordinary Australian native plant.

“We want to continue to lead the way for personal care and pain relief brands with an eco-focused vision that goes beyond our promise to be clean and cruelty-free; by being deeply connected to and preserving the natural ecosystems in which Kunzea grows and thrives.

“And we are committed to using our business growth as a force for good in all ways. And that includes making the everyday lives of pain and chronic pain sufferers a little more easier and bearable.”

Seedlab Australia founder and CEO Dr Hazel MacTavish-West told SmartCompany this latest cohort has already produced incredible products that are, for the most part, retail ready. This provides a unique opportunity for the Seedlab Australia team of experts to focus on upskilling participants across various crucial business processes and procedures.

“Every one of these businesses has amazing potential to assert their dominance in the FMCG industry and garner national presence,” she said.

In addition to training and support from industry experts, Seedlab’s program also has ‘blue chip’ support and opportunities from Woolworths, which has funded Seedlab Australia since its first incubator round in 2021.

“This combination of real world info, support, and opportunities means that FMCG business founders are able to leap hurdles faster and safer, and make better decisions that future-proof their businesses for greater growth. They don’t have to figure everything out for themselves, and they know they have a community of support there to help them when times get tough.”

Seedlab Australia’s latest Cultivate cohort

Antibeauty — Nature and science-based, 100% vegan skincare products for individuals of all skin types (including those who suffer from complex skin conditions or are undergoing hormone treatments)

Bask & Co — Wholesome, gluten and refined sugar-free, vegan granola clusters and bars

Bark with Buster — Premium, grain-free, and naturally air-dried dog treats

Big Owl Foods — Mouth-watering, organic plant-based burgers and sausages

Euclove — 100% natural cleaning and personal care products

Goodeau — Australia’s first waterless, power-to-foam concentrates for hair and body

Gourmet Taste Creations — Unique, hand-blended herb and spice blends, salts, peppers, dukkahs, sugars, mustards and teas

GreenSky Organic — A daily dose of nourishing greens pod packed with vitamins and nutrients

Loka Foods — High protein, ultra low carb crackers and snacks

Off-Piste — Plant-based jerky packed with 45% protein

Outback Fudge — Handcrafted artisan fudge

Puppy Tucker — 100% real meat pet food kibble flavour enhancer

Saucy Wench — All natural, no added MSG and artificial preservative-free Asian Sauces

Uncle Charlie’s Tastes of Country — 100% Aboriginal-owned business providing native Australian ingredients

Zea — Natural, cruelty-free personal care, health and wellness products made from native Australian botanicals