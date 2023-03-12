Lip service or active allyship? How men can actually advance gender equity

Let’s be brief about the facts. The funding gap for women founders is wildly disproportionate . The ecosystem is doing its best to support them — from targeted funding to scholarships to community initiatives. The intention is there, though the outcomes are not. If anything the gap is widening, in spite of all of our efforts.

For too long I’ve been one of a handful of token males at International Women’s Day events, where the narrative has been about gender equity and the question has been asked: “Why don’t we have more men in the room?”

Especially as we discuss how the unconscious bias that causes this disparity, often sits on their shoulders.

As a straight, white male I can’t pretend that this is my struggle, though it doesn’t mean I have to be a bystander. I’m privileged to have been brought up by two women, a supportive grandmother and a mother, who sacrificed all she could to keep me safe despite being a victim of domestic violence.

I’m also blessed to be surrounded by hugely inspirational women in both my personal and professional life and see it as my duty to be an advocate for parity. We need equal voices around the table as we have this conversation.

As we promote gender equity this International Women’s Day, let’s be sure to bring men into the conversation and turn our male allies into advocates for change. At Startup Victoria, we say that it takes a village to build a startup. In the same vein, it takes a whole community to pull together to drive real impact.

This is my rally cry to the men in our ecosystem. Let’s be true contributors to the gender equity conversation to ensure that parity exists wherever decisions are being made. Through equity of action, we can ensure that parity isn’t just a buzzword, but the reality that we are all striving for.

Our Men for International Women’s Day event, happening on Wednesday, March 15, was engineered to do just that. A group of vulnerable, authentic, and motivated men has come together (under the guidance of some amazing women) to build an event that is focussed on getting men in the room and making them active contributors. Join us and bring along someone you are supporting or someone who has supported you!

Buy your tickets here.

Dickie Currer is head of partnerships at Startup Victoria.