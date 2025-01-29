Qsic raises $40 million to boost AI ad tech rollout

In-store audio startup Qsic has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by Hedosophia. This brings its total funding to date to $50.5 million.



Qsic’s AI-powered audio network is currently being used by brands such as 7-Eleven, Coles Express, and McDonald’s. The platform serves curated audio ads dynamically based on factors like shopper behaviour, local inventory, and real-time conditions such as weather or promotions.

According to Qsic, the platform already reaches over 100 million shoppers each month and plans to deploy 70,000 more speakers across North America over the next year.



“Retailers that have deployed our tech are seeing sales lifts average up to 14%, and we’ve barely scratched the surface with our technology capabilities,” Qsic co-founder and CEO Matt Elsley said.



“The demand for our solution is strong. Now, we’re positioned to accelerate product development to enhance our tech capabilities and put new resources in place to grow our network to drive even greater, measurable outcomes for our retail partners and brands globally.”



A key part of the platform is Qsic’s proprietary AI model Lucy which automates the creation of localised audio ads.



Lucy can generate on-demand voiceovers with details like local pricing and availability, while the system automatically adjusts audio volume based on ambient noise to ensure ads are heard clearly. The platform also timestamps ads for precise tracking and compliance.



Qsic plans to use the funding to scale into new retail locations, accelerate product development, and grow its sales team.



While Qsic and its founders are Australian, the company has a large presence in North America. The company recently partnered with 7-Eleven to roll out “Gulp Radio” in more than 5,000 US stores by the end of 2024, with plans to expand to 12,000 stores by the end of 2025.



Once completed, it will be one of North America’s largest in-store audio networks, reaching 13 million daily shoppers.

