Quantum Brilliance challenges Nvidia CEO’s ‘useful quantum’ timeline

If you like this article, share it with your friends.

Quantum Brilliance recently raised $30 million and disagrees that all quantum technology is 15 to 30 years away from being useful.

Quantum technology often faces scepticism for being a distant promise rather than a practical reality. Quantum Brilliance is working to change that narrative following its $30 million Series A that was initially announced by the Breakthrough Victoria and the federal government — by way of the National Reconstruction Fund Corporation — in December.

The Australian startup has now also formally announced the raise and revealed some of its overseas investors, including In-Q-Tel in the US and InterValley Ventures in Japan. There have also been contributions from Australian funds such as Alium Capital Management, Investible, and Jelix Ventures.

Known for its diamond-based quantum devices, Quantum Brilliance is aiming to deliver real-world applications today. This includes the establishment of Australia’s first quantum diamond foundry, while advancing the company’s position in the global quantum landscape.

Australia’s quantum capabilities

Mark Luo, CEO of Quantum Brilliance, told SmartCompany Australia has a plethora of quantum talent and has cultivated a strong foundation in quantum technology over the decades, particularly in synthetic diamond research.

“Australia has one of the highest concentrations — and the highest number of commercialisation opportunities per capita — when it comes to diamond quantum technology.”

Universities such as RMIT, La Trobe, and the University of Melbourne have been central to this ecosystem, contributing advancements in quantum sensing and computing.

The planned quantum diamond foundry is a key step in scaling these efforts. It will manufacture the synthetic diamonds needed for Quantum Brilliance’s technology, potentially strengthening local supply chains and creating skilled jobs.

Quantum today, not just tomorrow

While much of the attention around quantum focuses on computing, Luo emphasised quantum sensing is already delivering real-world value in industries like navigation, aerospace, and defense.

“The timeframe is today. The timeframe is not 15 to 30 years,” he said, citing examples of global companies like Bosch, Lockheed Martin and Hitachi leveraging similar technologies.

This was a reference to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s recent keynote at CES. During his speech, the chipset mogul predicted a 15 to 30 year timeline before “very useful quantum computing” would be commercially viable.

According to Luo, Quantum Brilliance’s tech, which operates at room temperature, has immediate applications.

For example, the company is currently working on a mobile quantum computer for a German cybersecurity agency, aiming to deliver the prototype by 2028.

“When Jensen talks about in this press conference, the key word he was using was ‘very useful’ in his mind. I believe, when you look at his other blogs etc, [this] refers to large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computers. And when you look at estimates that’s been done by people like McKinsey I think the time frame that Jensen is referring to is probably quite reasonable and honest,” Luo said.

And this is an important differentiation. Often ‘quantum technology’ in general is confused or lumped in with quantum computing.

“The difference here is that quantum sensing technology is now and it is today, so the pathway towards products and value proposition is much clearer,” Luo said.

“But there are near-term quantum products that are already very useful.”

The challenge of mass deployability

Luo says the key to defying this 15 to 30 year timeframe is by making quantum technology mass deployable and cost-effective. And that is the aim of Quantum Brilliance.

The company’s diamond-based devices are designed to be compact, energy-efficient, and adaptable for a variety of environments, including data centers and satellites.

“One of the key things that’s not often talked about is, how do we actually make quantum technology something that is genuinely commercial and mass deployable? Because if quantum technology wants to exceed beyond prototypes – accessibility and commercial viability are really important,” Luo said.

“Quantum technology needs to compete. It needs to be massive, global. It has to be in volume at a lower cost,” Luo said.

According to Luo, the quantum diamond foundry will be critical to achieving this goal by lowering production costs and enabling scalability.

The company also supports collaboration through initiatives like the Research Hub for Diamond Quantum Materials, a partnership with RMIT and La Trobe.

“By working together synergistically, we can actually go further creating end products and tackling end markets that give Australia an unfair advantage in diamond and, more importantly, mass deployable quantum technology,” Luo said.

Never miss a story: sign up to SmartCompany’s free daily newsletter and find our best stories on LinkedIn.