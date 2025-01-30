If you like this article, share it with your friends.

After not much action last week, ANZ startup raises are back with six businesses collecting $63.5 million.

Six ANZ startups that raised $63.5 million this week

Last week was incredibly quiet on the raise front, but the VC wallets have fired back up again with Aussie and Kiwi startups securing $63.5 million this week.

Qsic: $40 million

L-R: Qsic co-founders Matt Elsley and Nick Larkins. Source: Supplied.

In-store audio tech startup Qsic has raised $40 million in a Series B round led by Hedosophia. The platform, which powers audio networks in stores like McDonald’s, Coles Express, and 7-Eleven, uses AI to dynamically adjust ads based on shopper behaviour and local conditions.

With this fresh funding, Qsic plans to deploy 70,000 more speakers across North America, accelerate product development, and grow its sales team.

The company’s AI engine Lucy plays a key role in localising ads and optimising performance, leading to sales boosts of up to 14% in some retail locations.

“The demand for our solution is strong. Now, we’re positioned to accelerate product development to enhance our tech capabilities and put new resources in place to grow our network to drive even greater, measurable outcomes for our retail partners and brands globally,” Qsic co-founder and CEO Matt Elsley said.

Kwetta: $16.2 million

New Zealand-based Kwetta secured $16.2 million in Series A funding led by Blackbird Ventures, Virescent Ventures, and Icehouse Ventures.

Founded in 2021, Kwetta provides ultra-fast EV charging solutions for heavy transport fleets. The funds will support the company’s expansion into Australia and Europe, build customer relationships, and continue the development of its high-voltage charging technology.

Kwetta has already deployed 39 high-power chargers in New Zealand and signed key contracts with Ampol subsidiary Z Energy.

Diag-Nose.io: $3.15 million

Source: Diag-Nose.io

Melbourne-based biotech startup Diag-Nose.io closed an oversubscribed $3.15 million seed round led by Breakthrough Victoria and supported by Radar Ventures.

Diag-Nose.io wants to revolutionise respiratory care through its patented nasal liquid biopsy device and AI-powered analytics platform, RhinoMAP, which offers personalised treatment options for patients with chronic respiratory conditions.

The funding will be used to scale its operations globally and develop further diagnostic innovations.

Medow Health AI: $2 million

Medow Health AI has raised $2 million, with investment from medical leaders including Chris O’Brien Lifehouse CEO Michael Boyer and orthopedic surgeon Michael Solomon.

Founded in 2023 by Joel Freiberg, Medow Health AI aims to reduce specialist referral wait times by automating the creation of medical reports through its AI technology.

The fresh capital injection will help the company expand operations, including a major push into New Zealand. The startup also plans to integrate its technology into Magentus systems such as Genie and Gentu to further automate specialist consult documentation.

MyGigsters: $1.1 million

MyGigsters, a fintech startup providing income and spending tracking tools for gig workers, has raised $1.1 million in seed funding. Investors include both existing angels and new undisclosed backers.

Founded by Benjemen Elengovan in 2022, the platform uses real-time data and advanced analytics to deliver personalised financial insights to gig workers.

This funding will fuel its expansion into embedded financial services globally, offering solutions like instant payments, early access to earnings, and automated tax management.

Spoony: $1 million

L-R: Spoony personnel Larissa Kutny (Head of Community), Nicholas Carlton (CEO), Madeleine Ruskin (Community Manager), Kenneth Liang (CTO). Source: Supplied

Social media startup Spoony has also secured new funding, raising $1 million in a pre-seed round led by Antler Ventures.

National Disability Insurance Scheme provider Melba Support and early-stage investment syndicate Trampoline have also backed the startup, which has designed an app to help disabled, neurodivergent, and chronically ill users build genuine connections online.

Spoony was founded in 2024 by CEO Nicholas Carlton and chief technology officer Kenneth Liang and is striving to provide a safe and stigma-free alternative to platforms like X, Facebook, TikTok, as well as dating apps.

The startup has attracted more than 22,000 users since soft launching in September, and says it has thousands more on a waitlist.

Speaking to SmartCompany, Carlton said the timing is right for a social media platform that genuinely fosters connections.

“There is such a big cultural appetite for safe, empathetic spaces that prioritise the health and wellbeing of their users,” he said.

