Marketing, Social Media Marketing

Harry Styles powers Bunnings’ marketing after ‘fan project’ hat goes TikTok viral

February 27, 2023
bunnings hat harry styles

Source: AAP/Neil Hall

It’s been a great month of free earned media for Bunnings with the DIY behemoth at the centre of two viral “fan projects” on TikTok.

Last week, makers of cult drink bottle favourite Frank Green launched a new accessory in response to their customers using a Bunnings hack to solve an everyday problem encountered by their users.

But the latest product to go viral is something that they least expected — their humble, iconic $7 straw hat much loved by retiree gardeners across Australia.

On Friday, UK singer Harry Styles took to the stage at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium as part of his ongoing multi-date Australian tour. Various videos from the concert went viral, including one of a fan project that caught the eyes of Aussie users. 

The TikTok video shows Style performing Late Night Talking when suddenly a Bunnings hat flies in his direction — which he catches with complete ease. What happens next makes the crowd go wild — he fits it onto his head and breaks out in dance.

What happened next is anyone’s guess. 

The ‘Bunnings Hat’ has since gone viral on social media platforms and even Google search. And the brand has been quick to pick up on this on its marketing channels. 

Bunnings on its social media handles has paid tribute to the singer by enabling a feature on its website that brings up the ‘Bunnings Large Straw Hat’ when you search ‘Harry Styles’.

Taking to Instagram, the hardware store told its 400,000 followers they could “shop Harry’s look” on its website.

@bunnings

Replying to @Mitch Rowland Better get in quick 💯 #BunningsHat #HarryStyles #Bunnings #BunningsWarehouse

♬ original sound – alyce_eliza

@bunnings

Harry Styles our straw hat so well, the best outfit choice IOO 👨‍🌾 ; 📸 thanks @Elise Qualischefski for the footage #HarryStyles #BunningsHat #Bunnings #BunningsTok #BunningsWarehouse #HSLOT #HSLOTOutfit

♬ original sound – Bunnings

The reviews for the hat on its website are slowly raking up all 5 star ratings. 

bunnings hat harry styles

A screen grab of the recent reviews of the now viral hat. Source: Bunnings

This also includes comments by users which say, “I don’t even own one…Harry Styles wore it, so it’s good enough for me.”

 

COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Trending

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.