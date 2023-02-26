Harry Styles powers Bunnings’ marketing after ‘fan project’ hat goes TikTok viral

It’s been a great month of free earned media for Bunnings with the DIY behemoth at the centre of two viral “fan projects” on TikTok.

Last week, makers of cult drink bottle favourite Frank Green launched a new accessory in response to their customers using a Bunnings hack to solve an everyday problem encountered by their users.

But the latest product to go viral is something that they least expected — their humble, iconic $7 straw hat much loved by retiree gardeners across Australia.

On Friday, UK singer Harry Styles took to the stage at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium as part of his ongoing multi-date Australian tour. Various videos from the concert went viral, including one of a fan project that caught the eyes of Aussie users.

The TikTok video shows Style performing Late Night Talking when suddenly a Bunnings hat flies in his direction — which he catches with complete ease. What happens next makes the crowd go wild — he fits it onto his head and breaks out in dance.

To the legend who brought a ⁦@Bunnings⁩ hat to see Harry Styles, Australia salutes you. pic.twitter.com/NoVGchzFtA — Jen Dudley-Nicholson (@jendudley) February 25, 2023

What happened next is anyone’s guess.

The ‘Bunnings Hat’ has since gone viral on social media platforms and even Google search. And the brand has been quick to pick up on this on its marketing channels.

Bunnings on its social media handles has paid tribute to the singer by enabling a feature on its website that brings up the ‘Bunnings Large Straw Hat’ when you search ‘Harry Styles’.

Taking to Instagram, the hardware store told its 400,000 followers they could “shop Harry’s look” on its website.

The reviews for the hat on its website are slowly raking up all 5 star ratings.

This also includes comments by users which say, “I don’t even own one…Harry Styles wore it, so it’s good enough for me.”