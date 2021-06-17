Perth-based software company Velrada played a key role at this month’s G7 summit, after its platform was used by law enforcement agencies to manage security and logistics at the high-profile international event.

Velrada’s PowerRoster platform was selected as a key operational management system for the G7 meeting that took place in Cornwall last weekend. The G7 — Group of Seven — brings together the world’s seven largest so-called advanced economies, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States.

PowerRoster is a cloud-based service available in Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 line of business applications. It allows large organisations to manage complex resource scheduling and rostering activities, as well as carry out analysis and planning.

Robert Evans, chief executive of Velrada, says the deal came about after Microsoft invited Velrada to the UK’s security and immigration department.

“Microsoft took us to the UK Home Office with some other independent software vendors to present a range of software and Saav systems,” Evans tells SmartCompany.

The UK Home Office then told Microsoft it was interested in using the platform as a tool to help manage hundreds of security and military personnel at the G7.

“We had to put in a competitive bid and we were successful in March,” Evans explains.

Velrada launched PowerRoster in early 2021 as its first foray into the global software-as-a-service (SaaS) market. Previously, Velrada specialised in information technology and consultancy project integration work, mainly in the mining industry.

The business is a Microsoft partner, and through its Inner Circle program was introduced to some product technology roadmaps. From there, Evans says he identified some gaps in the market and set up an in-house incubator program called Level19.

With the help of $3 million from private investors, Velrada developed several programs that overlay Microsoft’s Dynamics platform.

“We have a range of things that we’re incubating out of Level19. This is the first one that’s really got traction and been commercialised,” he says.

PowerRoster can manage the distribution of human and physical assets at events and in large organisations. For example, it helps plan the logistics of where people need to be, and what skills and credentials they must have.

Despite being on the market for less than six months, Evans expects PowerRoster to make about $1 million in revenue before the financial year ends.

“We want to grow about three or four times next year,” he adds.

A US-owned fast food company and German hospital group are also in discussions with Velrada about using PowerRoster for scheduling purposes.

Evans partly attributes the platform’s success to Velrada’s relationship with Microsoft, noting there are many opportunities for tech companies to develop intellectual property that works with the Dynamics platform.

“It’s an imperative these days to work with Microsoft. They are so focused on developing industry specific or workload specific IP,” he says.

“If you’re not doing it then it’s a real struggle to differentiate.”