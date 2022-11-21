TaskPod needs some fixes before it becomes the future of hybrid work

Taking Zoom calls on the go sucks. But it has become an increasingly prevalent reality for many of us with hybrid workplaces or who have to knock out tasks in between appointments, school drops offs or while in transit to the office.

Enter TaskPod, a concept from former KPMG entrepreneurs, Adam Morgan and Tyson Gundersen. These pods have begun rolling out in a few shopping centres across Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, offering a safe haven to work and charge your devices.

They can be booked in 15-minute increments via the TaskPod app, the idea being that you can use them for a quick call or get into a workflow if need be.

It’s a fantastic idea in theory. But my personal experience in a busy Sydney shopping centre last Friday left me feeling like it needed some work.

The TaskPod app is slick, minus one bug fix

TaskPods are simple to book on the app once you’ve set up an account. You can also utilise it to search for pods in your area, view upcoming books, check your current booking and set up a subscription. It’s very pleasant and easy to use.

But there were issues when it came to unlocking the pod itself. This functionality didn’t work. Fortunately, there was a backup pin number option, but it wasn’t particularly clear that this needed to be punched in on the pod itself. This is because the pin pad isn’t visible without quite a firm push on the handle of the door.

According to co-founder, Adam Morgan, the app-unlock functionality had only been rolled out 24 hours before my attempt to use it and was most likely a bug.

Connectivity was a problem

One of the crowning features of TaskPod is its in-built wi-fi. As anyone who has hotspotted off their phone can tell you, this is a boon.

However, the wi-fi network in the pod located under World Square in Sydney wouldn’t appear. Despite repeated attempts to disconnect the wi-fi, refresh the network list, reboot my devices and even add it manually, it didn’t work.

When I informed Morgan about this, he assured me that he would send an engineer out and was even kind enough to come and check it out himself.

This was something I very much appreciated, but I’m also not a paying customer. I was testing the TaskPod for the purposes of this story, and regular folks wouldn’t be able to access this level of care and consideration from the founder.

And unfortunately, when internet connectivity is a key component of the product, people are going to want it to work.

The environment was loud and distracting

The press release for TaskPod mentioned that the cubes were soundproof, making them perfect for on-the-go calls and distraction-free work.

In a follow-up email with SmartCompany, a TaskPod representative said the pods “…reduce the noise level by ~32bd to allow for a quiet and private place to work. It’s not 100% soundproof”.

Sadly, this did not seem to be the case for this particular TaskPod. Though I couldn’t measure the sound levels, between the pumping early 2000s jams and general hustle and bustle of the surrounding food court, it was incredibly loud.

I can’t imagine taking a call or getting into flow there without really good noise-cancelling headphones that actively dampen environmental noise.

It’s also possible to see into the TaskPods themselves. While there is a privacy film across the front of the pods, it’s not particularly difficult to see how many people are inside and what they’re doing.

Logically, I absolutely understand that. The pods need to be safe and not utilised for nefarious purposes. But as the TaskPods are still new, novel and standout, it means that a lot of people walking past were staring, taking photos and even filming during my time in there.

As a curious person, I absolutely get it. But it doesn’t make for the most conducive work and productivity environment.

Lastly, the TaskPod itself was a little dirty by the time I got to it. There were crumbs on the ground and the table needed cleaning.

According to TaskPod, the cubes are cleaned twice a day by the same professional cleaning teams that look after whichever space they’re located in. They’re also fitted with a Breathe unit which runs at all times. According to the TaskPod website, these include an all-natural air and surface detoxifier proven to eliminate harmful bacteria, viruses and microbes

So I guess I just got unlucky with my time slot.

A good place to juice up

One thing I did very much appreciate was the TaskPod’s plethora of charging ports. This included two regular power plugs, a USB-A port and a wireless charger built into the table.

Going into the TaskPod at around 2pm on a Friday, my phone and laptop were crying out for some love.

The setup was also incredibly cosy and comfortable, making it a great overall space to hang out. At $3.75 for 15 minutes, it’s not a bad option if you want to kill time between engagements or before you go out for the night.

Great concept, but it needs some work

Overall my personal experience with this particular TaskPod wasn’t great. But I don’t think this negates the concept.

The ability to work and charge on the go, particularly as more companies let go of their offices, is a boon. In fact, there are company discounts and subscriptions available, which is a great idea.

Full credit to TaskPod for identifying a niche they think needs filling between WeWorks and coffee shops, but my experience tells me that the execution needs a little work.

In addition to the lock and wi-fi functionality needing to be perfected, the noise is an issue. I could spend $5 on an overpriced Sydney coffee and get the same noisy atmosphere.

While I agree that positioning TaskPods in key areas like malls — and eventually airports and train stations — is a good move, they do actually need significant noise reduction.

I’m looking forward to seeing TaskPod perfect the model and having another crack at it in the near future.