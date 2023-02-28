Tesla has temporarily halted the rollout of its ‘Full Self-Driving’ (FSD) beta software amidst a safety recall that impacts several models across the range.
Tesla recalls 363,000 vehicles and halts FSD rollout
The recall request was made by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US due to safety concerns. The recall impacts over 363,000 vehicles with FSD installed in the US and Canada.
“Tesla has issued a voluntary recall on certain Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y vehicles that have installed or pending installation of software that contains the Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta feature,” a company update reads.
“A software update which includes the remedy that will improve how FSD Beta negotiates certain driving maneuvers during specific conditions… will be deployed over-the-air (OTA) to affected vehicles when the software is available.”
FSD is an optional package that Tesla drivers can purchase for US$15,000. It has progressively gotten more expensive, having originally cost just US$3,000.
The software allows drivers to access the company’s advanced driving assistance systems and Tesla Autopilot and more autonomous vehicle features.
It’s worth noting that FSD still requires you to keep your hands on the steering wheel at all times.
There has been quite a bit of controversy around Tesla’s FSD package. The Beta products in particular have left largely customers responsible for the mistakes the EV makes. There are also articles and videos dedicated to alleged Tesla FSD crashes.
Most recently FSD was the subject of a Super Bowl 2023 commercial from a competitor who is also using anti-FSD rhetoric as part of a Senate run.
Any Tesla owners who have purchased but are yet to install FSD won’t be able to download or utilise it until these issues have been resolved. It’s currently unclear what the timeline for this will be.
However, drivers who already have FSD installed will be able to continue to use it.
“As part of FSD Beta’s general design, the feature provides visual and audible warnings in certain circumstances to alert the driver to his constant supervisory responsibility. The driver is responsible for the operation of the vehicle whenever the feature is engaged and must constantly supervise the feature and intervene (e.g., steer, brake or accelerate) as needed to maintain safe operation of the vehicle,” Tesla’s website reads.
Does this impact Australian Teslas?
No, the recall doesn’t impact Australian Tesla drivers. This is because the EVs in Australia don’t have access to FSD due to our current autonomous vehicle laws.
Back in 2018 over 700 laws were roadblocking the introduction of autonomous vehicles in Australia. While regulatory plans are in the works, there’s still a long way to go.
“In May 2021, ministers agreed on a roadmap for implementing a national safety framework for automated vehicles. This included a set of principles for the end-to-end framework,” the National Transport Commission (NTC) said in a policy paper in 2022.
Some of these principles in include national consistency, alignment with international standards, and adaptability.
But Australian Teslas do provide a small taste of an autonomous driving future. Tesla Autopilot comes as standard but it’s limited, with Enhanced autopilot and a pared-back version of FSD costing extra.
Some of the optional extras allow drivers to toggle on automatic lane changing and auto summing of the car. I even tried it a few years back.
Here’s to hoping that by the time FSD — or any other functions like it — land on our shores, there’ll be no questions about safety or infrastructure to support the new technology.
