Tesla has temporarily halted the rollout of its ‘Full Self-Driving’ (FSD) beta software amidst a safety recall that impacts several models across the range.

Tesla recalls 363,000 vehicles and halts FSD rollout

The recall request was made by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US due to safety concerns. The recall impacts over 363,000 vehicles with FSD installed in the US and Canada.

“Tesla has issued a voluntary recall on certain Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y vehicles that have installed or pending installation of software that contains the Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta feature,” a company update reads.

“A software update which includes the remedy that will improve how FSD Beta negotiates certain driving maneuvers during specific conditions… will be deployed over-the-air (OTA) to affected vehicles when the software is available.”

FSD is an optional package that Tesla drivers can purchase for US$15,000. It has progressively gotten more expensive, having originally cost just US$3,000.

The software allows drivers to access the company’s advanced driving assistance systems and Tesla Autopilot and more autonomous vehicle features.

It’s worth noting that FSD still requires you to keep your hands on the steering wheel at all times.

There has been quite a bit of controversy around Tesla’s FSD package. The Beta products in particular have left largely customers responsible for the mistakes the EV makes. There are also articles and videos dedicated to alleged Tesla FSD crashes.

Most recently FSD was the subject of a Super Bowl 2023 commercial from a competitor who is also using anti-FSD rhetoric as part of a Senate run.

Any Tesla owners who have purchased but are yet to install FSD won’t be able to download or utilise it until these issues have been resolved. It’s currently unclear what the timeline for this will be.

However, drivers who already have FSD installed will be able to continue to use it.

“As part of FSD Beta’s general design, the feature provides visual and audible warnings in certain circumstances to alert the driver to his constant supervisory responsibility. The driver is responsible for the operation of the vehicle whenever the feature is engaged and must constantly supervise the feature and intervene (e.g., steer, brake or accelerate) as needed to maintain safe operation of the vehicle,” Tesla’s website reads.

Does this impact Australian Teslas?