Aussie classic 4WD startup becomes biggest global EV conversion manufacturer

Much like the classic cars it converts, Jaunt Motors is about to undergo a transformation. Today it has announced a merger with Zero EV to become the biggest EV conversion manufacturer in the world.

The Melbourne-based Jaunt Motors has made a name for itself by converting beautiful old-school 4WD into fully electric vehicles. The startup was founded by Marteen Burger and Dave Budge due to their love of 4WDs and passion for encouraging EV uptake in Australia.

Now it will enter the next phase of its road trip with the Bristol-based Zero EV to become Fellten. Rather poetically, the name is Welsh for lightning. The news was announced at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

While Jaunt Motors catered largely for the consumer market, Zero EV has a focus on producing electric conversion OEM parts for B2B and supply chain support.

The company will operate across three continents, allowing for exponential growth and an international supply chain. Automotive workshops and vehicle restorers across Australia, Europe and North America will be able to use the Fellten electric conversion system to upgrade classic cars to EVs.

Fellten wants to make EV conversion practical and global

According to the company, this will enable cars from any era to become a daily driver, rather than a collectible or enthusiast car. Some of the brands Fellten has already created systems for include Classic MINIs, Porsche 911s and Land Rovers.

“Fellten powered vehicles are re-fitted to improve safety, handling, comfort, usability and performance and sustainability, all without sacrificing the classic style of the car,” the company said.

The company has also developed approved training programs to help upskill staff to work with electric vehicles — including OEM technicians and mechanics as well as film industry professionals working with cars.

“We are delighted to launch Fellten — it’s the culmination of years of work from two teams working on other sides of the world, coming together with the shared ambition in shaping the future of electric vehicles,” CEO of Fellten, Chris Hazell, said in a statement. Hazell was previously the CEO and co-founder of Zero EV.

“The merging of our two companies into the singular Fellten will provide classic vehicle customers with any level of electrification support, and provide automotive experts, mechanics and electric vehicle converters with the technology, tools and training to be a part of the growing global demand for electrification.”

Jaunt co-founder and CEO, Dave Budge, will now be the chief design officer of Fellten. He pointed to the importance of electric vehicle uptake, which is also detailed on the Jaunt Motors website. For perspective, Australia only just announced its first federal incentive for EV adoption in last week’s federal budget.

“Every vehicle on the road will need to be electric by 2050 for us to achieve net zero emissions and classic car owners will want their vehicle to be electric much sooner. With production facilities on three continents, industry-leading technology and development capabilities, Fellten is ready to meet those needs for consumers and the automotive industry,” Budge said in a statement.

“With the support of the global Fellten engineering team, proprietary EV technology and strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers, Fellten provides specialist and luxury vehicle customers with complete electrification support, from design to technology development to delivery.”

Felltan will open its North American facility in early 2023. It will also be expanding its Australian and UK production, but further details won’t be announced for a few months.

Jaunt will also be leading a Today at Apple session in Sydney on November 2: Design Lab: Driving Sustainability