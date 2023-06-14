ACT’s period plan is promising, but also creates a huge plastic problem

The ACT’s recent decision to provide free period care in schools, hospitals, and to the general public is a huge moment for Australia and one that should be celebrated. It’s a giant step forward in tackling issues like period poverty and gender equality on a larger scale.

As long-serving Victorian Labor minister Natalie Hutchins recently said: “If men got periods, we would have had supply right alongside toilet paper in public places from day dot.”

But there is one glaring truth that is not being addressed in any of the recent government-backed initiatives around menstrual health: one-size-fits-all solutions like traditional tampons and pads do not cater to people’s diverse menstrual experiences.

Pads leak and chafe. Tampons hurt, don’t cater to heavy flows, and can harbour dangerous bacteria. So why are pads and tampons typically the sole focus of government initiatives around ending period poverty — including the ground-breaking work done in Scotland in 2022 — when we know they are a last-century solution to menstrual health?

The environmental impact of single-use period products is huge. Research shows that the average menstruator will send anywhere between 10,000-12,000 disposable menstrual products in their lifetime, taking 300 to 500 years to decompose, if at all. Single-use pads and tampons contribute to over 200,000 tonnes of landfill per year in Australia alone. Plastic waste remains a huge issue — and one not helped by government-backed initiatives that instantly default to single-use products alone.

The future of periods is reusable, and by ignoring this growing segment of menstruators, the government is missing a trick. According to a March 2023 study conducted on young people aged 15 to 29 in Victoria, 37% of participants had used a reusable product during their last menstrual period, and a further 11% had tried using a reusable product in the past.

The emergence of femtech has revolutionised the period product market over the past decade, offering a plethora of alternatives that address the unique needs of menstruators. Menstrual discs, for example, can allow menstruators to comfortably exercise, swim, manage a heavier flow, and even have sex while the disc is inserted. For those who aren’t comfortable inserting period products, reusable pads or period underwear offer a sustainable and comfortable alternative.

While reusable discs, pads, or underwear are initially more of an upfront investment than their single-use counterparts, the long-term cost savings of reusable products can’t be ignored. Rather than constantly purchasing disposable options, the government could offer reusable products as an alternative, with those products lasting for years to come. In fact, compared to the approximately $20 spent by menstruators every month on either pads or tampons, a menstrual disc could save each individual $1145 over a five-year span.

Another solution could be the consistent upholding of sanitary rebates similar to those launched in 2022, which were either capped for a set amount of time, or no longer available once a set amount was distributed. The rapid uptake of this initiative, in Sydney’s Inner West for example, where 450 rebates were requested in under a year of launch, proves that menstruators are willing and ready to make the transition to reusables, providing barriers such as costs are removed.

As with any new technology, education is key. Government funding to offer comprehensive support and education on the proper use of reusable products will play a pivotal role in bridging the knowledge gap within schools, ensuring that menstruators have access to accurate information and resources. Prioritising open conversations around the topic will help the next generation understand how they can take control of their menstrual experience. The focus should not solely be on providing free pads and tampons but on promoting better options for the environment, health, and society long-term.

So, where are the reusables? The reusables are thriving in the private sector, proving a safe and sustainable way to tackle menstruation long term. The reason they’re being ignored could boil down to costs, or even lack of awareness, in which case working with startups in this space would be essential. The government needs to step back and see the long-term picture.

The private sector is ready and waiting to share its years of innovation to provide a better solution for the future of period care. It’s time to banish the band-aid solutions and work together to create a long-term, sustainable, fair period future for all.

Zoe Fehlberg is one half of the dynamic sister duo behind Australia’s first reusable menstrual disc, Hey Zomi.