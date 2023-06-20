Qld-based underwear brand Nat’v Basics a finalist in the Clean & Conscious Awards 2023

A Gold Coast-based underwear brand on a mission to make basics better for both people and the planet is among the finalists for the 2023 Clean and Conscious Awards, which aim to educate and inspire consumers to shop more consciously.

Nat’v Basics, which was started by founder Sandy Ronalds in October 2019, has been shortlisted for two categories in the Fashion and Fitness section of the awards. Its Miami bodysuit is nominated in the best basics and activewear category and its Miami cheeky brief has been shortlisted in the best underwear category.

Among the other brands shortlisted in the fashion and fitness section of the awards are Mighty Good Basics, úton, Chia Swim, MoveActive, and Eco Intimates.

The Clean and Conscious Awards are organised by a sustainability-focused directory of the same name, and this year’s expert judges include a number of well-known entrepreneurs in the space, such as Flora and Fauna founder Julie Mathers, Krumbled Group founder and CEO Keira Rumble, and Beauticate editor and founder Sigourney Cantelo.

The shortlisting follows four years of growth for Nat’v Basics, which has sold more than 600,000 units in this time and is generating $4 million in annual revenue.

Every fabric used in the company’s product range originates from sources such as organic cotton farms (100% certified GOTS), renewably sourced natural fibres (Lenzing Modal Fabric) or recycled plastics. The entire range is made from Standard 100-certified yarns, and comes to life through BSCI-certified facilities.

Ronalds says it is vital that businesses offer customers products that are better for the planet.

“Long before the first samples were even cut, I had such a strong sense of purpose — of why I was doing what I was doing, and what I was trying to achieve. Of course, the actual end result of the product matters immensely (and has been exceptionally well received), but I think a big reason we had such a strong launch was because people really connected with our ‘why’,” she told SmartCompany.

“Our customers and community really respond to our core values as a brand, what we wanted to put out into the world, and why. Offering a product to customers which aligns with their values has continued to boost our growth since launch.”

Ronalds is passionate about reducing the high volumes of waste generated by businesses that operate in the everyday products space.

“I figured I could either get despondent about it and carry on, complicity working like that, or I could do something about it,” she says.

“We all know fashion and apparel are some of the biggest culprits when it comes to unethical and unsustainable practices, so I knew this was a space where I could make a real impact.”

The Queensland entrepreneur has big plans for Nat’v Basics, which includes a number of “exciting collaborations” that will be launched soon.

“We’re also plugging away in the background with our manufacturing team on a big goal of ours which is to create a fabric that has the stretch, strength and comfort of our signature range, whilst increasing the ratio of natural fibres within it,” she explains.

“We’re currently at 78% natural fibres and exploring ways to get to 100% without compromising quality or longevity — there’s nothing sustainable about having to replace your undies every few months as they deteriorate, so longevity is a non-negotiable feature for us.”

Meanwhile, the brand is also in the process of obtaining B Corp certification, working to increase its supply chain traceability and “organsing our content to increase transparency with our customers”, adds Ronalds.