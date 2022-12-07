SmartCompany’s ethical shopping guide for Christmas

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been and gone, and we’re well and truly in the Christmas shopping season. But as cost-of-living pressures continue, and the climate crisis intensifies, businesses and individuals are more mindful than ever about how and where they are spending their dollars.

At SmartCompany, we are in the privileged position of learning about the exciting sustainable and ethically focused companies that are launching across the country each week. And as consumers, we’re also increasingly looking to make more informed shopping decisions too.

So here’s an ethical Christmas shopping guide, packed full of Australian companies striving to make a difference, brought to you by the editorial team of SmartCompany.

Carbon-neutral whisky from Kinglake Distillery

What do you get the climate-conscious, whisky-loving person in your life this Christmas? A nice bottle of Scotch — Japanese, Scottish or Tasmanian — has long been a special present, but even a Bass Straight journey comes with a carbon footprint.

Enter Kinglake, Australia’s first carbon-neutral whisky, produced in Victorian bushland still regenerating after the devastating Black Saturday bushfires of 2009.

How does carbon-neutral whisky work? First, the distillery conducted a sustainability audit to scrutinise every aspect of its production as part of the federal government’s Climate Action program. Now, armed with a deep understanding of every input, Kinglake buys government carbon credits to offset its outputs (and earn its kite mark).

The distillery offsets every grain, barrel, bottle, cork and item of packaging used, and re-forests its own land, to deliver unfiltered whisky made from natural spring water, with zero environmental impact. Cheers to that!

How does it taste? Of freshly-cut grass, orchard fruits and dark chocolate, with a subtle peat finish. 500ml bottles of Kinglake’s flagship O’Grady’s Stand single malt cost $100.

Find out more here.

— Simon Crerar, editor-in-chief

Retro-inspired kids clothing from Goldie & Ace

The perils of the fast fashion industry are well-documented, and yet, buying clothing and accessories for children can often feel like a choice between affordability on the one hand and ethics and sustainability on the other.

That’s why it was exciting to discover Victorian-based brand Goldie & Ace when I became a parent. Goldie & Ace focuses on making clothes for kids that last; classic, timeless styles like jumpers and overalls, which were the mainstay in the 1980s and 1990s, and which can be handed down to family and friends. And which won’t break the bank.

Goldie & Ace garments are made in small batches by a small team in China and are Oeko Tex certified, which means no nasty substances are used in their production. The brand sends out its products in compostable packaging, donates to social and environmental causes with every sale via i=Change, offers recycling and reselling options via AirRobe, and even offers a free mending service so you can get the most wear out of the products.

I can personally vouch for the quality and longevity of the brand’s items and so if you’re buying a gift for a little person this Christmas, keep Goldie & Ace in mind.

And if you’re an Aussie kid of the 80s, like me, the retro designs will take you right back to those family road trips and long, hot summer days mucking around in the backyard.

Find out more here.

– Eloise Keating, news editor

Native ingredients for the cooks in your life

Native ingredients have become increasingly popular for foodies over the last few years. Wattleseed, saltbush, mountain pepperberry and finger lime are popping off on menus.

Similarly, lemon myrtle and Davidson plums have become staples in the likes of Australian gin.

So if you have a home cook to shop for, I strongly encourage you to buy from Indigenous native ingredient specialists.

As the Traditional Custodians of this land, respect and ethical use and sale of native ingredients are at the heart of these Aboriginal-owned businesses.

And if you’re looking for other Aboriginal-owned businesses to buy from that aren’t just culinary-related, Trading Blak is a fantastic place to check out for guaranteed stores that are First Nations-owned and operated.

Indigiearth

Ingiearth offers a range of products, ranging from raw ingredients — like cinnamon myrtle, river mint and pepperberry leaf — to infusions like lemon myrtle olive oil and wattleseed infused coffee.

You’ll also find non-edible gifts such as candles, essential oil blends and diffusers.

Seven Seasons

For spirit lovers, Adelaide-based Seven Seasons has some unique and delicious offerings.

These include its green ant gin, bush apple gin and native yam vodka.

And if you’re looking for more Aboriginal distillers, check out Taka Gin, Axel Vodka (which is also female-owned and operated) and Beachtree Distilling Co.

Chocolate on Purpose

For chocolate lovers, Chocolate on Purpose injects native ingredients into its creations.

Some standouts include:

Milk chocolate with quandong and macadamia nut;

Dark chocolate with mountain pepperberry and wild rosella;

White chocolate with Davidson’s plum; and

Ruby chocolate with raspberry.

The business has also created salami that contains chocolate. As someone who adds a little dark chocolate to some chillis and gravy, I am very keen to try this.

Amber’s Food Wraps

If you’re looking to cut down on plastic wrap and single-use plastics, beeswax food wraps are a great alternative. They are perfect for wrapping the likes of cheese, bread, cut vegetables and fruit, etc. You can also use them to wrap sandwiches and other foodstuffs for lunch boxes, picnics and hikes.

— Tegan Jones, senior technology reporter

Eco-friendly cleaning products from Pleasant State

Pleasant State founders Ami Bateman and Sian Murray say they felt there was no “alternative” to creating their innovative, non-toxic home cleaning products once the seed for the idea had been planted. And that’s how I feel about using those products, now that I’ve started.

Pleasant State makes concentrated cleaning bars that dissolve in water to create non-toxic and multipurpose cleaning products that can be used around the house.

The Pleasant State sets come with colour-coded glass bottles to match the bars and rooms they are designed to help clean, as well as cleaning cloths. Once your first bars have run out, you can order refill bars, which come in home compostable wrappers. The best part is the system completely does away with the need to buy liquid cleaning products in plastic bottles.

Pleasant State was founded in 2020, achieved B Corp status in February 2022, and recently branched out into just-add-water hand wash and dish wash detergents. I can’t wait to try them.

Find out more here.

– Eloise Keating, news editor

Composting at home with Subpod

Subpod is a three-in-one composting box, worm farm and garden seat buried 90% into the ground, meaning there’s no smell, no mess, no pests and it only needs a small amount of space compared to traditional bulky compost bins.

The Subpod plastic box has perforated holes that let clews of busy worms move freely between the box and the garden, decomposing food scraps before distributing the organic matter in their castings. This nutrient-rich worm waste bolsters soil fertility and plant health in the garden, meaning Subpod owners can simultaneously dispose of, and also replenish, homegrown veggies, fruits, and herbs in a sustainable way!

This year a mini version of the Subpod was released by the Byron Bay company, making it a great Christmas gift for everyone from city dwellers with limited outdoor space right up to those working in big commercial operations. Plus, the planet will love you for it — 10 Subpods prevent the equivalent of the emissions of five cars a year (23 tonnes). Folks can also join Subpod Grow app to connect with their fellow greenies and share tips and tricks to live with a lighter footprint. I love that Subpod arrives flat-packed and clips together in just five minutes too.

— Emma Elsworthy, journalist

Indulgent treats from Jasper + Myrtle Chocolates

Jasper + Myrtle is a Canberra-based chocolate maker founded by Li Peng Monroe. A family-owned business run by Monroe and her partner Peter, all Jasper + Myrtle’s chocolates are handmade from cacao beans imported from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville in Papua New Guinea.

Monroe personally visits the company’s suppliers each year to make sure all the beans are ethically sourced, with the sustainability and traceability of the ingredients in Jasper + Myrtle’s chocolates a core value of the business.

Because the products are handmade from bean to bar and in small batches, no two bars are the same, and the company spends weeks testing and refining each flavour in order to meet its taste and texture standards.

Jasper + Myrte’s range includes both milk and dark chocolate bars, drinking chocolate, and eight different flavours of gelato.

All its products are produced out of Jasper + Myrtle’s factory in Fyshwick, Canberra, and its chocolates can be found both in local shops and markets, or accessed via post around Australia.

Find out more here.

— David Convery, chief production and sub-editor

Native botanical skincare products from Bush Medjina

I was lucky enough to receive a package of Bush Medjina products as a gift last year and I have since ordered some of the brand’s beautiful lip and body balms to give to others.

Based out of a few shipping containers in Angurugu in a remote part of the Northern Territory, Bush Medjina uses traditional Indigenous native botanical knowledge that has been passed down for generations to create a range of skincare products, from soaps and shower gels, to hair oils, balms and scrubs.

The Indigenous-run social enterprise supports Warningakalina women, and celebrates and preserves Indigenous bush knowledge and culture.

Find out more here.

– Eloise Keating, news editor

Rethinking ‘new’ at Chapel St Bazaar

So much of what we consider ‘sustainability’ involves cutting waste and emissions from the production process. But being sustainable isn’t just about efficient manufacturing — it’s about recognising when ‘new’ things aren’t necessary at all.

Chapel St Bazaar, a vintage and second-hand market in Prahran, Melbourne, is one of my favourite small businesses to visit. Throwback fashion, mid-century furniture, and oddball ephemera make it one of the most compelling shopfronts in the famous shopping district.

And the fact every item has already lived a life means each purchase is, in a way, sustainable; after all, you’re not drawing on the Earth’s finite resources to bring your next wardrobe staple or statement piece into existence.

The same applies to Christmas purchases. Unique gifts? Vintage markets have you sorted. Fresh glassware for the big day? Your local second-hand store likely has more matching sets than they know what to do with.

So this summer, I highly recommend visiting small businesses near you that cycle used, quality goods back into circulation. If you’re lucky enough to live in Melbourne, consider another visit to Chapel St Bazaar. You might find me rifling through the stalls, too.

Find out more here.

– David Adams, senior business reporter

Sustainable flower centrepieces from Ponder Posy

There’s a certain image associated with the holiday season — lush Christmas trees, verdant garlands and wreaths of woven evergreens, holly and mistletoe.

To this end, Rebecca Trevitt’s practice is a form of rebellion. Trading ephemeral blooms for dried botanicals, flower pods, grasses and even fruits, the Ponder Posy founder seeks to redefine what floristry means. “I am drawn to materials that last,” she said. “[Materials] that can be saved and repurposed for botanical styling and home decor, or simply left to fade away in the vase.”

Sustainability informs every stage of the Adelaide-based creative’s practice. “I source materials from local and Australian growers only,” she explained. The result is work that pays homage to nature’s natural rhythm, “honouring the limitations of the seasons and nuances of sustainable flower farming”.

Guided by her philosophy of “gentle chaos, crooked stems and broken leaves that let the sun shine through”, Trevitt’s arrangements breathe new life into the forlorn, transforming overlooked materials into sculptural explorations of shape, texture and colour. Her holiday wreaths are a prime example of this, weaving together dainty blushing brides, windswept foliage and bright yellow strawflowers to create long-lasting — yet compostable — centrepieces.

Find out more here.

– Joseph Lew, social media editor

Stainless steel clothes pegs from Spend With Us — Buy from a Bush Business Marketplace

These stainless steel pegs aren’t made of recycled or reclaimed materials, but they will last you forever and won’t clog up landfill or oceans when you’re done. They’re built to last, come in some great colours and are perfect for the Australian summer — tested in high heat conditions and can survive exposure to sun and salty air.

They won’t dry out in the sun or rust. They won’t crack or go all powdery like the plastic ones. They won’t twist off their hinges like the wooden ones. And they won’t fall off in the wind and get mangled up under your lawnmower. Seriously, don’t run over them with your lawnmower.

They’re available from plenty of Australian sustainable retailers. I got mine a few years back from Spend With Us, a bush business marketplace set up by Sarah Britz, Lauren Hately and Jenn Donovan to support regional retailers that have been affected by drought, bushfire, coronavirus and flood.

Find out more here.

– Ben Ice, special features editor