Sustainability trends: Banish founder Lottie Dalziel on what to expect in 2023

It is really exciting to see sustainability in the spotlight. I’ve been working in the sustainability industry for a while now, but I feel like 2022 was big and 2023 is going to be even bigger!

Sustainability is no longer a trend or a marketing ploy — it is a core pillar of successful businesses.

We’re seeing suppliers source the best of the best in innovation and green tech but also consumers start to demand sustainability.

Here are some key trends coming in 2023.

Shift away from soft plastic packaging

The temporary closure of the REDcycle program has shone the spotlight on the consumption of soft plastics. In 2023, I think we will see a massive shift away from the (often shiny) stuff towards different materials like paper and compostable bioplastics.

Transparency is key

Sustainability is a journey, not a destination. As businesses and brands strive to do more I think we will see a trend toward greater transparency, highlighting not only where a brand is at on its journey but also where they are going.

There will be a deep dive into supply chains, ethical sourcing and emissions.

BOGO be gone

Not so much a trend but more a personal request is the stopping of the “buy one get one free” (BOGO) offer.

Sales of this particular vain not only encourage consumption but often mindless consumption too, as in most cases the added value product is of lower value and isn’t necessarily required.

Overall I think it is really exciting to see more brands adopt sustainability values, but I would warn that honesty is better than aiming for perfection.

Lottie Dalziel is the founder of Banish, a marketplace to help Australians reduce their waste and ecological footprint. She is the 2023 NSW Young Australian of the Year.