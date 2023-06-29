Meet Ashay Bhave, the sustainable shoe pioneer who wants to turn Thaely sneakers into a household name

Entrepreneurs from all corners of the globe are using their creative minds to find solutions for the increasingly urgent plastic problem facing our environment. One such entrepreneur is Thaely founder Ashay Bhave.

Five years ago in India, then 18-year-old Bhave developed the concept for his innovative sneakers that upcycle plastic carry bags and bottles. The goal of the design exercise was to tackle the approximately 100 billion plastic bags used globally each year, which use an estimated 12 million barrels of oil and kill 100,000 marine animals annually.

Priced at $209, each pair of Thaely sneakers uses material from 10 plastic bags and 15 plastic bottles; the upper section of the sneakers features ‘ThaelyTex’ fabric, which is made entirely from plastic bags, and the soles of the shoes are made from recycled rubber. Even the brand’s shoe boxes are made with recycled paper, which is dyed with waste coffee grounds and contains plantable basil seeds.

To date, the company says it has upcycled more than 50,000 plastic carry bags and 48,000 discarded plastic bottles by making its sneakers.

In this Q&A with SmartCompany, Bhave shares how he turned an initial prototype into a range of sneakers that are now sold globally, and his best advice for other young entrepreneurs.

Tell us where the initial idea for Thaely came from

Thaely initially started as a design project in 2018 as a part of many other projects I was working on for my portfolio. I had seen the problem of plastic waste firsthand as my family was heavily involved in the setup and management of our local waste management plant in Navi Mumbai. I learned that even though we use a trillion plastic bags each year, nobody was really collecting or recycling these waste plastic bags. I had also been a sneakerhead all my life so I wanted to combine these two aspects of my life.



What did you do next? How did you start turning the idea into a business?

After making a rough prototype for the fabric ThaelyTex, I commissioned a shoe sample from a small shoe repair shop. This was to create a proof of concept to see whether the fabric can be a viable alternative to leather and if a shoe can be made using existing, traditional shoe-making practises.

The first shoe sample showed a lot of promise and I entered into a “Shark Tank” like competition at my university in 2019 along with a proper business plan and pitch presentation. I ended up winning the competition and also met Matteo Boffa who was one of the judges. Matteo as a social entrepreneur and serial investor was very interested in the idea and came on board as the co-founder and first investor.

After that, we worked on refining the fabric and shoe. Eventually we had a production-ready line and launched the brand in July of 2021.

How long did it take to develop the first Thaely sneakers?

The first sample took about two-to-three months, the next sample took about three-to-four months and the final production-ready sneaker took about a year to develop.

Knowing what you know now, what would you do differently in those early years?

I wouldn’t say there’s something I would have done differently in particular although, I’ve learned to always have a Plan B and to take things slowly.

How many countries are Thaely shoes available in and which is your biggest market?

We are available globally in almost all countries through our website (we offer worldwide shipping under US$20). We are also physically present in UAE, Switzerland, India, and now in Australia, and very soon in parts of Europe. America at the moment is the biggest market for us.

Has the market for sustainable footwear become more competitive in the past six years?

I think it definitely has; new brands are popping up very often. Some brands are coming up with genuine solutions but a lot are engaging in greenwashing tactics to make a quick buck. It’s important for customers to be aware and to do a little bit of research into claims of sustainability, the materials used, recycled percentages, and where and how the products were made.

What’s the ultimate vision for Thaely?

We want Thaely to be to the sustainable fashion industry what Xerox is to the photocopying industry. I hope Thaely becomes a household name.

We also want to start selling the fabric ThaelyTex as a leather replacement to other brands soon too. It would be really cool to see bags, jackets, even furniture to made using the fabric we have invented.

Our ultimate goal is to rid the world of plastic waste through building a strong community of responsible consumers who truly care for the planet.

What’s the best piece of business advice you’ve ever received?

A personal brand is very important for founder-led startups. It’s extremely important to have great personal PR. During the initial stages of a startup, investors and customers are investing in the individual’s potential and less in the business.

What advice would you give to other young entrepreneurs?

Our motto is probably the best advice I can give to other young entrepreneurs: “Don’t just do it, do it right!”

It means thinking about your business idea from all angles and from the perspective of each stakeholder. It’s important to plan out the lifecycle and production cycle of a product, from the raw material stage to the end-of-use stage. It’s important for the product and packaging to have a long extendable life cycle. The circularity of a product is also a good point to think of.