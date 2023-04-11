B corp certification

Source: Unsplash/Paula Prekopova

Strategy
Tessa Carroll

Why B Corp certification matters to the new generation and what it means for your business

Authors
Tessa Carroll
Sustainability
4 minute Read

The global business landscape is seeing a huge shift in reaction to the growing climate crisis, and a defining trend in recent years has been the rise of conscious consumerism, particularly among millenials and gen Z. As their incomes increase and purchasing power grows, companies that want to appeal to this younger generation and remain competitive will need to demonstrate their commitment to their values in a credible way.

According to recent studies conducted by First Insight and Capterra, a significant proportion of consumers prioritise sustainability when making purchase decisions. The majority (88%) of consumers report checking a product’s sustainability before making some of their purchases, while two-thirds of consumers are willing to pay a premium for sustainable products.

In particular, gen Z and millennials are increasingly prioritising sustainability, ethical practices, and social responsibility when making purchasing decisions, and they are demanding the same from the businesses they support. According to the First Insight study, 62 percent of gen Z and millennial survey participants say they prefer to buy from sustainable brands, and Capterra reports that 90% of gen Z have bought a sustainable product in the past six months compared to 85% of millennials.

The case for B Corp certification

The clothing brand I co-founded, The Common Good Company, supplies ethically made blank canvas clothing to businesses and events like Triple J Hottest 100, Who Gives A Crap, Moondog Brewery, Heaps Normal, Yalumba Wines and Laneway Music Festival, and more, for them to print their merchandise.

