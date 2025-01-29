ATO warns of “potentially dodgy” tax scheme targeting startup investors

If you like this article, share it with your friends.

The ATO has issued a taxpayer alert, saying unlawful tax minimisation schemes are being popularised on social media.

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) is warning investors to steer clear of “potentially dodgy” schemes, including the abuse of early-stage startup tax incentives.

They include one startup-focused scheme, first highlighted in December, that misuses the incentives provided to investors in early-stage innovation companies (ESIC).

“Such schemes have the potential to entice honest people who don’t fully understand what they’re getting into,” said the ATO.

“Getting involved is risky.”

Angel investors can claim tax offsets equal to 20% of the value of their investments in an ESIC, capped at $200,000.

Those shares, held continuously for more than 12 months but less than 10 years, are also exempt from capital gains tax when sold.

The ATO is concerned by a scheme that allows angels to ‘invest’ in a startup and claim the tax incentives, without their investment actually contributing to the startup’s stated innovation and commercialisation activities.

The shape of the scheme can vary, but often involves a third-party promoter offering to connect angels to an ESIC.

In one example outlined by the ATO, the promoter arranges for the investor to take out a loan from a related party, subject to interest, with those funds used to acquire shares in a startup.

Unbeknownst to the investor, the promoter has control over the startup, and ensures the initial investment is not spent on innovation and commercialisation activities.

At the end of a year, the investor is able to claim a tax offset on their assessable income, and use their tax refund to partially repay the initial loan and interest, to the benefit of the promoter and related parties.

The promoter and startup then dispose of the shares held by the investor, at the same price they were purchased, enabling the investor to fully repay the initial loan.

In this scheme, the investor is able to claim the early-stage startup tax incentives without their investment being used by a startup in any meaningful way.

The ATO argues the investor might not be eligible for the 20% offset or capital gains allowance, as the startup does not qualify as an ESIC for tax purposes.

“Taxpayers and advisers who facilitate or promote these types of arrangements will be subject to increased scrutiny,” the tax office said when first outlining the scheme in December.

The ATO is reviewing that kind of arrangement, engaging with taxpayers and companies that may have used that money-shifting model, and is producing a new determination on how the tax incentives should apply in that arrangement.

“For too-good-to-be-true offers, get early, independent advice from a registered tax professional,” said the ATO.

The tax office is also urging investors to double-check their arrangements, saying they are responsible for their own tax decisions, even if they get poor advice.

Taxpayers who have “unintentionally” become involved in a tax minimisation scheme should contact the ATO immediately, and may be eligible for a penalty reduction, according to the ATO.

