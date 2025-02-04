Business group demands instant asset write-off vote to avoid “bizarre” delays

If you like this article, share it with your friends.

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry says the looming federal election threatens to delay the widely-used small business measure.

Lawmakers should pass the instant asset write-off extension into law this week or risk more uncertainty for small businesses, according to a leading industry group.

The instant asset write-off extension, allowing eligible small businesses to immediately deduct the cost of assets worth up to $20,000 in 2024-25, was set to pass through Parliament in December.

However, a last-minute rush to pass a barrage of bills before the Christmas break saw the extension ripped from a Treasury amendment bill.

Lawmakers returned to Canberra on Tuesday.

But with a federal election set to take place on or before May 17, the current two-week Parliamentary sitting period might be the last before voters head to the polls.

Should the instant asset write-off extension not pass into law between now and when the election is called, small businesses will face yet another anxious wait to learn if their purchases are actually tax deductible in the current financial year.

In a Tuesday statement, Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) chief executive Andrew McKellar said passing the measure should be a top priority.

“We’re not asking a lot here,” wrote McKellar.

Further delaying its passage would mean that, yet again, small businesses will need to wait until just before the end of the financial year for legislation to back their tax deductions.

“If it is further delayed, small businesses will be left hanging until after the election,” continued McKellar.

“We had the bizarre situation last year of legislation passing just weeks before it was due to expire and as a result, there was little take up of the measure.”

“To avoid this happening again, it’s time for parliamentarians across the aisle to agree to the Instant Asset Write-off measure now for the sake of small businesses around Australia who are the backbone of the economy.”

The size and shape of the measure is hotly contested, with the Coalition seeking to lift its value threshold and extend it beyond a single financial year.

ACCI itself argues for a $50,000 cost limit and for the measure to be made permanent, but says immediate certainty around the $20,000 proposal is more important — for now.

