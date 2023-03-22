Adobe has announced a brand new subscription tier for its Creative Cloud — Express For Enterprise. The idea is to make design easily accessible for any skill level within a business, which sure does sound like a competitor for Canva.

The software giant dropped the news as part of its annual Adobe Summit in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning alongside a suite of other announcements including a strong push into generative AI.

Adobe Express is designed to be a user-friendly design platform that can be used to easily create visual assets. It’s available on web and mobile and offers different tiers with varying degrees of tool and storage access.

For example, the free tier allows you to use basic design tools as well as 2GB of storage. To access more premium tools, templates, stock images and more, you can opt for the premium tier for $14.29 a month.

But those are individual plans. Adobe is now targeting businesses with its new Express For Enterprise tier. This is being rolled into the Adobe Creative Cloud Enterprise subscription, which starts at $51.99 a month per license for a single app. Alternatively, you can get access to all of the apps for $121.99 a month per license.

It’s certainly not cheap, but it does add some new features specifically for teams such as collaborative workflows via its integration with Adobe Experience Manager.

It also offers access to Creative Cloud libraries for everyone in a business to easily access brand assets such as logos, colours, and custom fonts. It also comes with 1TB of storage for business customers.

Adobe has also said that Photoshop and Illustrator will be weaved into Adobe Express for Enterprise in the future.