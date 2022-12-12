Last week Canva released its new Canva Docs toolset, which is designed to enrich your written documents. One of its beta features is Magic Write, an AI ‘copywriting assistant’ that can generate text based on your prompts.
I’ve been playing around with it, and it definitely won’t completely automate your written work just yet.
Canva’s new suite of tools was announced back in September, but it’s just now hitting our browsers. They seem to be an attempt to challenge Google and Microsoft’s own products, with a more aesthetic focus for collaborative document creation.
How the Canva Magic Write AI generator works
The Magic Write tool asks you to give it a specific prompt so its in-built AI text generator can spit out some writing for you. This could be a blog post, social media strategy, marketing ideas and more.
It even provides examples if you’re not sure how to get started. I got one that said “5 Twitter posts announcing a product launch for a new alarm clock phone app”.
The more specific you are the better the outcome, still, I’ve found my results to be pretty relatively top-line in its current iteration. This is particularly evident when it comes to writing prompts, rather than lists.
Here are some of the Magic Write results I got:
Write a social media strategy outline for launching an investment app for young Australians
- Establish your goals: What do you want to achieve with your social media strategy? Make sure your goals are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound (SMART).
- Research your audience: Who are your target users? What are their interests, needs and pain points? What platforms do they use?
- Create compelling content: What kind of content will resonate with your target audience? How can you make your content stand out from the noise?
- Develop a social media plan: What platforms will you use? What kind of content will you share? When and how often will you post?
- Implement and monitor your strategy: Be consistent with your posting, interact with your audience and monitor your results. course correct where necessary.
Write a keynote speech by Canva founder Melanie Perkins designed to inspire young entrepreneurs
I’m Melanie Perkins, the founder of Canva. I’m here to talk to you today about entrepreneurship, and why it’s such an important thing to pursue.
There are a lot of reasons why entrepreneurship is important. For one, it allows you to be in control of your own destiny. If you’re working for someone else, you’re always at their mercy – you’re at risk of being fired, or of having your hours cut, or of seeing your salary reduced. But when you’re an entrepreneur, you’re the one in charge. You get to decide what you do, and how you do it.
Another reason entrepreneurship is so important is that it allows you to have a real impact on the world. When you’re working for someone else, you’re limited in how much you can change things. But when you’re an entrepreneur, you can really make a difference. You can create something new and innovative that makes people’s lives better.
So if you’re thinking about becoming an entrepreneur, I encourage you to go for it. It’s a great way to take control of your own life, and to make a real difference in the world. Thanks for listening!
It won’t be stealing jobs anytime soon
While quite surface level, these results weren’t bad. I had less luck when I asked it to write a pitch for an agtech startup and five LinkedIn posts about the importance of digital marketing.
Of course, Canva isn’t marketing Magic Write as a replacement for human writing and content creation. Instead, it’s positioned as a jumping-off point. Something to build on since “a blank page can be daunting”.
In fact, its tagline for the AI tool is ‘your first draft, fast’.
“Looking for some words of inspiration to kickstart your creative process? Magic Write in Canva Docs is your very own AI text generator to help you get out a first draft, fast,” the website reads.
“Simply start with a prompt and watch as copy, blog outlines, lists, bio captions, content ideas, brainstorms, and more appear in seconds.”
Magic Write is probably the least controversial AI tool that has swept the internet over the past week. Photo and video app Lensa has become incredibly popular due to a feature that allows users to upload selfies, which it uses to create digital artworks in a variety of styles.
This has resulted in ethical questions around paying for commissioned art, with some artists even claiming that their work has been used to feed the Lensa AI and similar apps, without permission or payment.
OpenAI also released its ChatGPT tool, which has exploded in user growth due. The platform is positioned as a conversation AI system, but it’s already being used for writing essays, marketing material and even code.
There’s been some concern raised over the tool and whether it should be restricted to avoid the likes of cheating on university papers.
