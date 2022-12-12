Last week Canva released its new Canva Docs toolset, which is designed to enrich your written documents. One of its beta features is Magic Write, an AI ‘copywriting assistant’ that can generate text based on your prompts.

I’ve been playing around with it, and it definitely won’t completely automate your written work just yet.

Canva’s new suite of tools was announced back in September, but it’s just now hitting our browsers. They seem to be an attempt to challenge Google and Microsoft’s own products, with a more aesthetic focus for collaborative document creation.

How the Canva Magic Write AI generator works

The Magic Write tool asks you to give it a specific prompt so its in-built AI text generator can spit out some writing for you. This could be a blog post, social media strategy, marketing ideas and more.

It even provides examples if you’re not sure how to get started. I got one that said “5 Twitter posts announcing a product launch for a new alarm clock phone app”.

The more specific you are the better the outcome, still, I’ve found my results to be pretty relatively top-line in its current iteration. This is particularly evident when it comes to writing prompts, rather than lists.

Here are some of the Magic Write results I got:

Write a social media strategy outline for launching an investment app for young Australians