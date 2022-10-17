COSBOA is launching a free cybersecurity course for small businesses, funded by Telstra and CBA

The Council of Small Business Organisations Australia (COSBOA), Telstra and the Commonwealth Bank have joined forces to launch a new program called Cyber Wardens. It aims to educate and and provide tools to small Australian businesses to help keep them protected from cyber threats.
Considering the veritable cornucopia of data breaches over the past few weeks, the announcement is certainly well-timed.
Cyber threats and scams are estimated to cost the Australian economy $29 billion a year. According to the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), 43% of cyber crimes target small businesses, costing them an average of $9000.
Currently in its pilot stage, Cyber Wardens is based on the ASCS’ Essential Eight strategies to help mitigate cyber crimes. This includes ISM mapping, assessing security vulnerabilities and application control,
According to COSBOA, the e-learning platform will be designed by and for small businesses with an aim to become the country’s first cyber safety workplace certification for the small business sector. Much like a fire warden, a cyber warden will be someone within a business who can help ensure the company is protected from threats.
COSBOA says lack of resources makes cybersecurity difficult for small businesses
Cyber Wardens will be free, due to COSBOA identifying a lack of resources and time as key reasons why small businesses have difficulties with cybersecurity upskilling. It also found that six out of 10 small businesses rate their cybersecurity as either poor, in need of improvement, or only okay.
Corporate partners such as Telstra and the Commonwealth Bank have made the free resource possible.
“We believe that having a Cyber Warden on the team will help give small business owners the confidence that their business and customers are protected,” COSBOA CEO Alexi Boyd said in a statement.
“Australia’s innovative small business owners are used to wearing many hats but we can’t just add another task to the to-do or ‘too hard’ lists. By targeting employees, as well as owners, the Cyber Wardens program will equip Australia’s small business workforce with the mindset, skillset and toolset to more easily and safely engage with an increasingly digital world.”
Ethical implementation is key
Small businesses being more digitally savvy is great, but it does bring up the question of expertise and pay. A best-case scenario would be that businesses could have an IT professional on staff or ad hoc cybersecurity auditor look after their company. But resourcing and funding doesn’t always make that possible.
However, if an employee for a small business completed this accreditation, it’s not quite the same as being a first aid officer or fire warden. These roles tend to be more incidental, while cybersecurity is far more labour-intensive, ongoing and involves having processes and policies in place. It’s a lot of extra responsibility to fall on the shoulders of one or two people who already have jobs in the business.
Still, if it can be implemented in an ethical way that’s also effective, it could be a great resource for small businesses to help protect them and their customers.
“The Cyber Warden program is not designed to replace expert IT advice and support. It focuses on providing small business owners and their employees with the basic training needed to keep their workplaces safe online,” COSBOA said in an email to SmartCompany.
It also stated that some of the basic training would include:
Know the unique cyber hazards and risks of your business
Help keep passwords safe and data protected
Be a point of contact for employees with cyber safety concerns and know how to quickly access expert help
Promote reporting process for cyber threats, suspicious messages and hazards
The Cyber Warning pilot program will be rolled out over the coming months.
