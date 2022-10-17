COSBOA is launching a free cybersecurity course for small businesses, funded by Telstra and CBA

The Council of Small Business Organisations Australia (COSBOA), Telstra and the Commonwealth Bank have joined forces to launch a new program called Cyber Wardens. It aims to educate and and provide tools to small Australian businesses to help keep them protected from cyber threats.

Considering the veritable cornucopia of data breaches over the past few weeks, the announcement is certainly well-timed.

Cyber threats and scams are estimated to cost the Australian economy $29 billion a year. According to the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), 43% of cyber crimes target small businesses, costing them an average of $9000.

Currently in its pilot stage, Cyber Wardens is based on the ASCS’ Essential Eight strategies to help mitigate cyber crimes. This includes ISM mapping, assessing security vulnerabilities and application control,

According to COSBOA, the e-learning platform will be designed by and for small businesses with an aim to become the country’s first cyber safety workplace certification for the small business sector. Much like a fire warden, a cyber warden will be someone within a business who can help ensure the company is protected from threats.

COSBOA says lack of resources makes cybersecurity difficult for small businesses

Cyber Wardens will be free, due to COSBOA identifying a lack of resources and time as key reasons why small businesses have difficulties with cybersecurity upskilling. It also found that six out of 10 small businesses rate their cybersecurity as either poor, in need of improvement, or only okay.

Corporate partners such as Telstra and the Commonwealth Bank have made the free resource possible.