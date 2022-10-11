CSIRO offers free R&D support program to cybersecurity SMEs

Australian SMEs working on new cybersecurity solutions can access free research and development support by joining an online program offered by national science agency the CSIRO.

The fear of cyberattacks and their effects on Australian businesses has risen dramatically in the last month, following the Optus breach in September, which affected millions of current and former customers.

According to Melbourne-based cybersecurity firm Kaine Mathrick Tech, 43% of cyberattacks target small and medium businesses and cyber crime has increased 600% due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One cybercrime occurs every 10 minutes targeting Australian businesses.

According to the Australian Cyber Security Centre, there was an annual increase of 13% of reports of cybercrime in the 2020-21 financial year.

During CSIRO’s free, 10-week online Innovate to Grow program, which commences on December 1, up to 25 SMEs working in the cybersecurity sector will be provided with free research and development (R&D) support by the agency.

CSIRO’s Data 61 Group Leader Surya Nepal says cyberattacks are a growing threat across the world affecting many different types of sectors.

“Cyber criminals are constantly finding new ways to carry our cyberattacks, which can have devastating impacts for companies and consumers,” Nepal said in a statement.

CSIRO’s SME Connect deputy director George Feast says to stay ahead of these, new solutions are required.

“Much of this can be driven by SMEs — who make up 99.8% of all businesses in Australia — developing new cyber products and services powered by R&D,” Feast added.

“However, R&D can be an expensive undertaking for businesses and risky for those without the right guidance and support.”

The program is funded by the Australian Government Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources through the Cyber Security Skills Partnership Innovation Fund.

Rezilens operations project manager Corey Fraser completed the Innovate to Grow: Cyber Security program earlier this year, after the company had been operating for almost two years, and says he would recommend it to other startups that “typically lack the capital and time to pursue these sorts of activities”.

“What was really appealing for us through this program was the exposure to academics and NGOs in the security space, along with the associated benefit of learning from their industry expertise. And finding out about how we could access potential funding opportunities,” he said in a statement.

More information about the Innovate to Grow program is available here.