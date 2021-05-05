A wave of government funding is on its way to help support small businesses — particularly those in regional Australia — upskill in cybersecurity and better protect themselves in an increasingly digital world.

The federal government has announced the recipients of its Cyber Security Business Connect and Protect Program, with a total of $6.9 million in grant funding distributed between 14 organisations.

It will fund projects helping small businesses identify security risks and take steps to secure their systems.

In a statement, new Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Christian Porter suggested that improving cybersecurity for small businesses is a priority for the Morrison government.

“It is essential to our economy and national security that SMEs continue to expand and improve their digital capabilities in a secure way,” Porter said.

The funding is intended to recognise the government’s vision of making the internet more secure, while also helping protect the small businesses “on which we all depend”, the statement said.

That’s particularly true as many businesses have moved to more digital operations during the COVID-19 crisis.

Grants range from just shy of $189,000 to $750,000, and recipients span Australian states and territories, with a leaning towards projects that support regional businesses.

For example, Western Sydney University’s Oz Cyber Security Aid Centre in Parramatta has received $745,920 in funding. That will see the university launch an online support service and a physical ‘aid centre’ for SMEs, in partnership with four New South Wales cybersecurity companies.

The Caravan Industry Association of Australia has also secured $364,500 for a project to boost cybersecurity awareness in the caravan and camping industry.

Another recipient, Real World Technology Solutions, secured $750,000 for its project to improve cybersecurity resilience among charities and Indigenous-owned businesses.

The grant recipients are: