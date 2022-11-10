John Durie: COSBOA to focus on cybercrime at monthly forum as business reps tout Cyber Wardens program

COSBOA will focus members’ attention on cybercrime at tomorrow’s regular roundtable which will also include discussion of a new code of conduct.

The latter was discussed by the board at last month’s annual meeting and is in the early stages.

The monthly roundtable with members will feature a session with representatives from Commonwealth Bank and Telstra who have backed the organisation’s Cyber Wardens project aimed at increasing knowledge and expertise in dealing with cyber theft.

It comes as big companies like Optus and Medibank have battled very public cyberattacks, raising the urgency of the issue for all businesses.

In a statement, CBA business banking boss Mike Vacy-Lyle said: “We’re excited to launch the Cyber Wardens pilot program to help demystify cyber safety, instil a cyber mindset and empower small businesses to identify and manage cyber threats.”

Telstra small business representative Anne Da Cunha said: “Managing small business risks online shouldn’t be like the dark arts — and the Cyber Wardens program will help show that there are easy proactive steps businesses can take that will help protect bottom lines, reputations and customers’ privacy.”

On its website COSBOA notes “anyone can be a cyber warden” and “you don’t have to be tech-savvy to do the job”.

“Just like workplace safety officers help to keep small business safe from physical hazards, Cyber Wardens will use the same skills to prevent and protect against digital threats,” it added.

The monthly roundtables are aimed at providing members with a forum to share knowledge and hear from external stakeholders.

The note advertising Friday’s forum also flagged discussion on the code of conduct, which chair Matthew Addison told SmartCompany was just a discussion issue and not definitive.

The meeting flyer included issues like confidentiality, sharing of the meeting’s content and the way in which members can talk with other members outside the roundtable.

The levels of potential control have prompted some questions which will be clarified at the roundtable.

The code of conduct discussion comes in the wake of concerns expressed about the lack of consultation on industrial relations issues before this year’s Jobs Summit.

Master Grocers Association chief Jos De Bruin says the aim of the code of conduct was to align members to speak with one voice within COSBOA.

“If people want to raise issues themselves they can do so under their membership banner,” he added.

After some initial questions were raised, COSBOA chief Alexi Boyd said that a new email was sent to members clarifying the organisation’s position.

The additional email made clear that the aim is to stop members from sending out distribution lists in email exchanges with third parties.

A demand that member conversations be cleared by Boyd was dropped and instead, members were told that the aim of roundtables was “to foster open collaboration, interaction and discussion”.

Boyd told SmartCompany “there was some confusion which was quickly clarified”.