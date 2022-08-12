Bruce Billson urges SMEs to consider .au domain before the cutoff that could prove “catastrophic”

“If you want it, small business owners, I urge you to take a few minutes and few dollars to register it or potentially face someone else grabbing it and using it to digitally ambush your business, to demand big dollars later to surrender it to you, or misuse it to masquerade as you or to help them engage in cyber-crime.”

Billson described the public awareness campaign around the changes and deadline as “less than impactful”, and said he was “not surprised so few people know about this”.

“My engagement with small businesses and a wide range of organisations representing small and family businesses is that overwhelmingly they are either not aware of this change or they do not understand the potential consequences.”

The .au Domain Administration (auDA), a non-government regulator, rejected Billson’s letter requesting an extension to the deadline.

“So all I can do is try and make sure small and family business are not caught short when it comes to the shortened .au domain name,” he said.

“Domain names are very much the identity of a business and critical to their success. Small businesses cannot afford to have their identity sold to someone else.”

Small businesses can check information about their current domain name licences here.