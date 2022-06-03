Leadership, People, Technology

Elon Musk says recessions “serve a purpose” after Atlassian’s Scott Farquhar critiques Tesla WFH policy

David Adams
June 3, 2022
Source: Britta Pederson / DPA / Lukas Coch / AAP Image

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired back at Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar, claiming a recent Twitter thread disparaging Musk’s back-to-office policies was evidence “recessions serve a vital economic cleaning function”.

No stranger to the headlines in the business press, Musk made a splash this week by claiming Tesla employees must soon return to the office for “at least” 40 hours a week.

The statement cut against the hybrid working protocols maintained by many businesses after harsh COVID-19 lockdowns, and a solid employee preference for remote working flexibility.

In response to Musk’s claim, Farquhar — whose Atlassian champions a “Team Anywhere” policy — issued his own Twitter rundown, encouraging disgrunted Tesla employees to try their luck at the enterprise tech giant.

On Thursday evening, Musk responded directly to Australia’s fourth-richest individual.

“The above set of tweets illustrate why recessions serve a vital economic function,” he tweeted.

Musk’s recent Twitter musings appear to stand as tacit approval of tech giants losing staff and resources as economic and market volatility weighs on the sector.

But the billionaire mud-slinging did not end there, as Farquhar issued his own roundabout retort, declaring his recession-borne company was “just getting started!”.

