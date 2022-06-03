Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired back at Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar, claiming a recent Twitter thread disparaging Musk’s back-to-office policies was evidence “recessions serve a vital economic cleaning function”.
No stranger to the headlines in the business press, Musk made a splash this week by claiming Tesla employees must soon return to the office for “at least” 40 hours a week.
The statement cut against the hybrid working protocols maintained by many businesses after harsh COVID-19 lockdowns, and a solid employee preference for remote working flexibility.
In response to Musk’s claim, Farquhar — whose Atlassian champions a “Team Anywhere” policy — issued his own Twitter rundown, encouraging disgrunted Tesla employees to try their luck at the enterprise tech giant.
On Thursday evening, Musk responded directly to Australia’s fourth-richest individual.
“The above set of tweets illustrate why recessions serve a vital economic function,” he tweeted.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2022
Musk’s recent Twitter musings appear to stand as tacit approval of tech giants losing staff and resources as economic and market volatility weighs on the sector.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2022
But the billionaire mud-slinging did not end there, as Farquhar issued his own roundabout retort, declaring his recession-borne company was “just getting started!”.
Hard to believe it’s been 20 years since we started Atlassian (in a recession), but we’re just getting started! 🚀 https://t.co/suAe341oJA
— Scott Farquhar (@scottfarkas) June 2, 2022
