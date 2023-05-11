Adobe Firefly will be generating AI images for Google Bard

AI forces are uniting with the announcement that Adobe’s Firefly will be used to generate AI images for Google Bard. Perhaps this will herald an uptick for the chatbot after a failed demonstration back in February resulted in Alphabet Google’s market value dropping by $144 billion.

Adobe Firefly was first announced back in March at its annual Summit in Las Vegas. The generative AI tool allows for image, video and audio generation and text effects across Adobe Experience Cloud, Document Cloud, Creative Cloud and Express.

These are currently in beta and it is unclear exactly when they’ll be rolled out further.

Speaking to SmartCompany at the time, Adobe also explained how it has and will continue to implement Firefly without stealing the work of artists, which has become a significant problem in the AI art space.

Adobe made a point of this again in today’s announcement, highlighting how Firefly generates wills that are safe for commercial use and free from copyrighted materials.

“Firefly is trained on hundreds of millions of professional-grade, licensed images in Adobe Stock — among the highest quality licensed images in the market — along with openly licensed content and public domain content where the copyright has expired,” Adobe said.

Firefly will now also be integrated with Bard by way of Adobe’s previously-existing Express platform — an app that allows the quick creation of graphics, videos, PDFs, and social media posts. It’s basically a competitor to Canva, which also announced its push into AI in the same week Adobe did.

Users will be able to generate an in-image with Bard — powered by Firefly — and then modify it in Adobe Express.

“Say, for example, you’re opening a yoga studio and want to create a social media ad for new customers. You can get inspired by asking Bard to generate an image like a “giraffe doing a yoga pose.” You can then use Express and a ready-to-go template (or create something from scratch) with your new image as a centerpiece and quickly modify it with easy-to-use editing tools in Express. You can then post directly to your social media channels from Express,” Adobe said in a blog post.

This was just one of many AI announcements that Google made this week as part of its I/O conference. It also unveiled Duet AI, a generative AI tool designed specifically for Google’s suite of productivity apps. You can read more about that here.