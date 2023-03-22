What an AI-generated image winning digiDirect’s photo competition means for the future of creativity

We’re starting to discover the true capability of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing not only the way we do business but the way we interact in the world.

AI no longer captures only the interest of tech “whizzes”, but now everyday professionals across industries are potentially facing an existential crisis, questioning if AI’s influence marks the end of human creativity.

While we have witnessed AI accomplish remarkable feats, such as falling in love and acing legal examinations, the implications of its impact on creative industries have received relatively less attention.

In 2022, the creative economy employed more than 714,632 Australians. With predictions that Australia’s job market could shrink by 11%, or 1.5 million workers, by 2030 from AI and ML, it’s no wonder professionals in and beyond the creative fields are left to grapple with what this signifies for their craft.

Our independent consumer electronics company, digiDirect, was recently confronted with this very question when an AI-generated image tricked our judges to win one of our weekly photo competitions.

digiDirect earned its stripes as a cameras and imaging retailer before evolving to sell products the modern camera consumer possesses as part of their creativity armour. This brought content creators of all varieties to our stable, including gamers, streamers, and vloggers. however, our evolution can’t sweep under the rug that our traditional core consumer is the photographer, videographer and hobbyist.

After garnering global attention, the integrity of art sprung to the forefront of public conversation, with many trying to challenge what it means to be a photographer and, from a retailer’s standpoint, how to cater to the needs of the modern camera buyer, which includes many AI enthusiasts.

The winning image was created beyond the camera lens, using a generative adversarial network (GAN) to generate a unique image by combining various visual elements.

To some, while the image may not have been created through the camera lens, it showcased a different type of artist’s creative vision beyond it. We questioned internally if this is what the next evolution of image-making looks like.

Human depth versus AI

In response to the controversy, we launched a Human vs Machine image contest to determine if an AI “image” surpasses a human-generated “photo” on a level playing field, where this time, every entrant knew they were competing with both types of graphics. The results were truly remarkable, with a record 415 entries, some of which strived to prove the camouflaging abilities of AI.

We partnered with esteemed photographers, who are Australian ambassadors from some of the most reputable camera brands in the world, to lend their impartial judgement to the contest.

The impressive lineup included: Jason Boland for Nikon, Russel Ord for Fujifilm, Mark Galer for Sony, Chris Bray for Lumix, and James Simmons for Canon.

These photographers, unaware if the finalist submissions they judged were AI or photo, convened on a virtual judging panel hosted by digiDirect and after a few days of contemplation, chose a camera shot photo, showing that in the midst of AI frenzy, human ingenuity still prevails.

Keith Costelo, a Melbourne-based photographer, won the hearts and minds of the judges with his photograph of a robot-looking model, edited in what he said was his signature style.

He shot the original photo with a Nikon Z6 II, and explained his editing process as follows: “I wanted to make her look like a sleeping cyborg that was being constructed. I edited it in Lightroom and then took it to Photoshop to add some elements and final touches with additional light glows for the final image.”

He also added, “I’m incredibly proud of this accomplishment and thank digiDirect for continuing to champion the importance of creatives. While technology continues to advance and push the boundaries of what is possible in photography, there is still something truly special and irreplaceable about the human eye and the creative choices we make.

“Winning this contest has only strengthened my belief in the power of human artistry and the importance of preserving the authenticity and emotional depth that can only be captured through the lens of a human photographer. I hope this win encourages others to continue pursuing their creative passions and pushing the boundaries of what is possible through the art of photography.”

The popularity of this photo competition hinted that AI is keen to push its generated art to the level of the camera-shot photo. Emotions aside, this very developing phenomenon means the pacesetter in this contest, the yardstick, the barometer, and the benchmark is the photographer’s creation.

Combining human ingenuity and AI

What AI is currently doing is earning a credible reputation as an enhancer that has the potential to corrupt and, to some, democratise the field of photography as well as broader creative fields.

AI is also proving to be a new source of inspiration for traditional photography, which is an industry full of creative warriors ready to fight for their craft.

It’s important to raise that while AI technology is advancing rapidly, it still lacks the intuitive insight and emotional depth that can only be provided by a human photographer. Capturing a moment through a camera lens will always be an art form that requires skill and expertise, and rather than competing, AI can and should be used as a complementary tool.

And while there is a notion that creatives have lost the battle with the Machine, avenues have invertedly expanded, providing professionals and avid creatives the opportunity to optimise time and resources in ways and on a scale never seen before.

The future of art and photography will undoubtedly be shaped by the ongoing interaction between human creativity and AI technology, and it is our responsibility to ensure that this interaction remains grounded in the values and principles of human creativity.

The scalability of electronics for creative exploration remains as important as before, and this conversation expands into all realms of industries that evaluate worth on the basis of creative output.

As a digital-first company, digiDirect is proud to be one of the leading electronics retailers addressing this debate. But make no mistake, while we embrace this evolutionary leap, we will always be rooting for the photographer.

Haig Kayserian is the general manager at digiDirect.