Belkin CEO Steve Malony on the future of distance wireless charging at work and in transit

Wireless charging functionality has become the norm for high-end phones from the likes of Apple and Samsung. The next step in that evolution is ‘over-air’ or distance wireless charging. According to Belkin’s CEO, Steven Malony, it fits perfectly with the company’s mission.

Distance wireless charging has been 120 years in the making

The concept of wireless distance charging is certainly nothing new. Nikola Tesla first flirted with the concept with his Wardenclyffe Tower at the beginning of the 20th century.

Fast forward 120 years and tech manufacturers are looking to implement this technology so our everyday devices such as phones, smartwatches and laptops won’t need charging cables to juice up. You could walk into a room, such as your office, and they will start charging automatically.

Consumer tech company Belkin has a wide charging-adjacent product range. In addition to cables, it also jumped on the wireless charging trend early, offering third-party accessories for iPhone and Android users. It’s also tapped into the market of multi-gadget consumers with 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 wireless charging stands that can power up a phone, smartwatch and earbud cases simultaneously.

While Belkin’s company motto is ‘be ready for today’ it’s also looking at the future of wireless charging.

“One of the things that there’s a foundation for Belkin is helping people get more out of their technology and making their lives easier,” Belkin CEO Steven Malony said in an interview with SmartCompany.

“I think distance wireless charging fits perfectly with what we’re trying to do.”

Over the last few years, we’ve seen a few brands in this space share prototypes and their vision for distance wireless charging

Back in 2021 Chinese manufacturers Oppo and Xiaomi revealed they were working on this technology. In the same year, Motorola released a 30-second YouTube video showing four phones being charged by a transmitter roughly 20 feet away.

And at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this year, Samsung announced an update to its eco-remote charging capabilities. The first generation of the remote is charged via solar power. I personally have this and can confirm I’ve never needed to use batteries. The new version can also power via wi-fi from your router.

Belkin sees limitless potential in distance wireless charging — including workplaces and in transport

Of course, the phone-related prototypes (at least the ones that have been made public) are extremely limited. They require a large box or panel and the range isn’t great.

Belkin wants to have something a little more concrete before going to the public.

“We’re pretty far down the road and understanding how the technology works to be able to not only come up with some ideas, but to start prototype typing those ideas to come up with real live solutions that we could bring the market,” Malony said.

The use of panels and other access points make the potential application of this technology perfect for working spaces, offices and public infrastructure, particularly if it can be seamlessly incorporated into the likes of walls, ceilings and fixtures.

“It’s a super exciting space. There are a lot of applications for it. The potential for this is limitless,” Malony said.

“If you think about changes that have happened in our industry, I used to have to plug [my phone] in every time. I don’t have to anymore, I just place it on a device.

“If I can go into the next phase where it just happens around me, whether I am at home, at work, on the train, in a plane — wherever it is. The potential is really there for this to become immersive in everything that we do.”

Of course, it’s not likely we’ll see this technology in the board room or a co-working space anytime soon. But that being said, tech moves fast.

“It’s not quite there yet… but it’s not that far,” Malony said.