Code Like A Girl is partnering with Meta to launch the Meta Immersive Learning Academy in Australia. This is a free training program for women in the augmented reality (VR) space.

With women and young girls being large consumers of AR tools online through the likes of filters, initiatives like this are more important than ever.

The Meta Immersive Learning Academy will be a bespoke tutor-led curriculum for Australians within the existing Meta Spark platform that teaches users to build and share AR experiences in the Metaverse.

Through this specific partnership, over 200 Australian women will be trained in AR over eight weeks, with a particular focus on face filters, target trackers and world effects.

There is also an option for self-guided AR training modules instead, for anyone who needs to fit training around their busy schedules.

“Our digital and physical realities are inextricably linked, so addressing the gender imbalance within tech is paramount,” Ally Watson, CEO and founder of Code like a Girl, said in a statement.

“We’re delighted to bring this program and cutting-edge curriculum to the Code Like a Girl community where it will introduce a much-needed diverse range of creators into the Metaverse – leading us towards more equitable experiences for all genders.”

Why we need more women developing in the AR space

Sarah Moran, CEO and co-founder of Girl Geek Academy, is also supportive of the partnership, saying that all tech companies should introduce programs that address gender equality.

“What is fantastic to see here is that Meta is building new products and wanting to include gender equality initiatives in part of the community building and user growth,” Moran said in a phone call with SmartCompany.

Moran also points out that this program is of particular importance right now because women are engaging so heavily with AR at the moment — especially on social media. She mentions in particular the ‘Bold’ filter that has been going viral on TikTok over the last few weeks.

“This is where augmented reality affects women because of all the stereotypes that we face and beauty standards.”

“Code Like A Girl has a long-standing advocacy in this space about beauty standards and technology. And so this is really exciting to see. I hope that all other technology companies are equally as excited about funding programs that will help create gender equality in their user base.”

When we hear ‘beauty standards’ in relation to AR and filters, it can be easy to go straight to the negative — what is this technology perpetuating?

Moran says that filters and standards certainly have a different impact on young girls than they do on women. But in a world where those standards already exist, AR can help women maintain them positively where necessary.

“On a personal level, I love it. I don’t have to wear makeup when I’m working remotely if I can use a filter to apply my makeup,” Moran said.

“It would be great to use AR to challenge beauty standards, but it also helps us maintain them in a professional environment where required right and that saves women money.”

It’s a good point. What is makeup if not an “IRL filter” that is largely expected in professional environments. And it can be an expensive status quo.

“We’re a far cry from being able to solve these issues around beauty standards more broadly, but these tools will help us challenge and push the limits of what’s possible,” Moran said.

And considering how widespread AR technology is in the online and social media spaces, we need more women there.

“Women are affected intensely by augmented reality and therefore should have control over those tools and be enabled by them rather than purely consumers of them,” Moran said.