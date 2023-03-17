Overnight Microsoft officially announced its further push into the AI space: Microsoft 365 Copilot. It’s powered by the recently-released GPT-4 by OpenAI and promises to revolutionise the Office experience. Here are some of the best features for businesses, including a dedicated Business Chat.

It’s worth noting that at the time of writing, 365 Copilot is still in the testing phase with about 20 businesses. However, Microsoft said it — and its pricing — will be announced in the coming months.

We’re also yet to actually see this in action outside of Microsoft’s own video and controlled testing environments. There will certainly be some learning curves, bugs and issues — like with any product — once it gets out of beta.

We’ve certainly seen this recently with Bing and other AI offerings that are entering the market.

Copilot Business Chat

One of the most interesting new features that Copilot is bringing to Microsoft 365 is Business Chat.

This chatbot experience lets you get a summary of information that is pulled from other apps in the suite, such as calendars, meeting transcripts, slides, emails, chats and more.

Microsoft has said that it is able to respond to natural language prompts from this data. So let’s say you’re away for a day and need an update on a client, you can ask the chatbot what happened when you were gone.

Here are some examples that Microsoft provided;

Summarise the chats, emails, and documents about the [customer] escalation that happened last night.

What is the next milestone on [project]? Were there any risks identified? Help me brainstorm a list of some potential mitigations.

Write a new planning overview in the style of [filename A] that contains the planning timeline from [filename B] and incorporates the project list in the email from [person]. Copilot presentation creation Microsoft also showed off Copilot creating Powerpoint presentations based on information in other apps, such as Word. You can also prompt it to add animations and style across the slides for you

Meeting preparation