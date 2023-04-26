OpenAI announces ChatGPT Professional, a paid tier for businesses

OpenAI just announced its second paid version of ChatGPT in as many months. But this latest offering is aimed specifically at business and enterprise customers.

Talk of a business version of ChatGPT first started in January when OpenAI — the parent company behind the viral chatbot — released a waitlist for a potential paid tier.

At the time it was tentatively referred to as ChatGPT Business, but once it was officially announced it was dubbed ChatGPT Plus. While it initially seemed like the pilot was only available in the US, SmartCompany spoke to an Australian user who already had access.

While ChatGPT Plus offered better response times, priority access to new features and no downtime, it didn’t quite encompass what businesses looking to use the platform might want.

It seems like ChatGPT Professional is designed to address this, with OpenAI making the announcement in a blog post overnight.

“We are also working on a new ChatGPT Business subscription for professionals who need more control over their data as well as enterprises seeking to manage their end users,” OpenAI said.

“ChatGPT Business will follow our API’s data usage policies, which means that end users’ data won’t be used to train our models by default. We plan to make ChatGPT Business available in the coming months.”

Unfortunately, those are all the details we have so far. It’s also unclear how much ChatGPT Professional will cost each month. At the present time, ChatGPT Plus is $US20 — or $US22 for Australians, which was confirmed in a user receipt seen by SmartCompany.

This announcement came alongside a nice privacy feature for ChatGPT. Users will now be able to turn off their ChatGPT chat history, which will also disable OpenAI’s ability to train its models from those prompts.

“We hope this provides an easier way to manage your data than our existing opt-out process. When chat history is disabled, we will retain new conversations for 30 days and review them only when needed to monitor for abuse, before permanently deleting,” OpenAI said.