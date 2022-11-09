Finder and Good360 challenge businesses to donate laptops to Australians in need

Fintech company Finder has partnered with not-for-profit Good360 to donate refurbished laptops to Australians in need. And they’re asking the business community to help.

The 2021 Australian Digital Inclusion Index revealed the national digital divide improved slightly from the previous year, but it continues to be a significant problem.

The data also shows the divide is larger for those over 75, people who didn’t complete high school, those who live in public housing or are in the lowest Australian income quintile.

Location also plays a part, with those living in regional Australia and remote First Nations communities also significantly affected.

Finder’s Laptop Launchpad

Finder’s co-founder Fred Schebesta recently learned about the extent of the digital divide after a teen from regional New South Wales contacted him on TikTok, saying he didn’t have a laptop.

“He told me his story, and it was pretty brutal. After hearing his story and finding out that millions of people in Australia are living without digital access, I knew we had to do something bigger around this,” Schebesta said on a call with SmartCompany.

Originally Finder was planning to create its own charity but then discovered Good360. The not-for-profit organisation is connected to over 3,000 charities, including Vinnies, Save The Children, Drought Angels and Rural Aid Australia.

“We found this partnership opportunity and thought they’re already on track so we could help them build this,” Schebesta says.

“We believe in helping people get technology and access in order to participate and change their lives for the better. And I think in some small way Finder does this as well.”

The aim of the partnership, named Laptop Launchpad, is to encourage businesses to donate laptops that will be refurbished and given to Australians in need. Good360 will choose and distribute which charities and initiatives the laptops will be donated to.

From the Laptop Launchpad site, you can choose to nominate your business to donate laptops, or make a financial contribution to go towards refurbishment costs.

“There is a cost associated with testing, resetting and refurbishing the devices that are being transformed through Laptop Launchpad,” the website reads.

“Normally this process costs around $250 per device but we’ve reduced this cost to $100. We’re asking for donations so we can cover these costs and offer these laptops for FREE to Australians in need.”

To kick off the program, Finder will donate 200 laptops and $20,000 to go towards refurbishment costs. Ongoing financial investment is still unclear, but according to Schebesta, the company will be offering its media, contacts and other resources to help grow the initiative.

“That’s probably our best contribution to them as a skill and something we’re naturally passionate about,” Schebesta told SmartCompany.

Schebesta also confirmed that he will personally get involved in any related events and publicise the initiative through speaking and podcast opportunities. He also plans to work behind the scenes to encourage more businesses and founders to donate.

“Every chance I get I’ll share it,” Schebesta says.

“It’s something we can really wrap into some of the core messages at Finder as well. We’ll start to weave those in nicely.”

Laptop Launchpad is aiming for 1 million laptops to be donated by Australian businesses by the end of 2025. Your business can join up here.

Disclosure: the author is a former employee of Finder.