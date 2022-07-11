Tap to Phone: Live Payments, Visa team up for new tool turning Android devices into POS hubs

Small businesses may soon have another mobile point-of-sale option at their disposal, after Live Payments announced its new partnership with Visa: Tap to Phone.

On Monday, Live Payments said Tap to Phone will allow Android NFC-enabled smartphones and tablets to become portable POS systems for merchants which don’t require a full hardware solution.

No additional hardware or add-on device is required, Live Payment said.

The system has been developed with taxi drivers in mind, but Live Payment CEO said Tap to Phone will “revolutionise the way customers and small businesses make and receive payments.”

Brian McGrory, Visa’s head of merchant sales for the Asia-Pacific region, said the system will “open another door” to the digital economy for many small traders.

“By making it easier to accept digital payments anywhere, anytime, Tap to Phone is creating new ways for small and micro businesses to reach customers, prevent lost sales, and support cash flow,” he said.

Live Payments’ solution comes hot on the heels of Westpac’s planned Tap on Phone functionality, which the bank hailed as a way to turn Android devices into fully-fledged payment terminals.