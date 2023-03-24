The ‘oversharing’ generation is entering the workforce — what it means for business’ cybersecurity

Technology has evolved by leaps and bounds over the last twenty years, with businesses and employees learning to use new skills and software. Now, the first generation which is fully immersed in the world of technology, growing up with smartphones and social media, has entered the workforce. It might seem like generation Z — the group most comfortable with technology — will be the most cyber-secure generation, considering they’ve always had the Internet and other advanced technologies at the tips of their fingers. But surprisingly, that is actually not the case. According to a recent survey by Commbank, younger Australians are the least cyber-safe generation despite their tech savviness.

While gen Z employees (those born after 1997) may have grown up in the era of TikTok and Instagram, the research suggests our first generation of digital natives are among the least cyber-safe, lacking the awareness and key competencies of cybersecurity compared to their older colleagues. Many business owners fear that generation Z’s desire to share content online will lead them to accidentally reveal sensitive information that can cause financial, legal, and branding damage to their businesses.

So, with the younger generations entering the workforce, what can be done to ensure that they are more vigilant against potential cyber threats?

Providing access to cybersecurity programs

Education about cybersecurity needs to start early. With the younger generation now having access to the internet and social media at an early age, they are known for juggling multiple tasks and devices at the same time, which can lead to a lack of focus and attention to detail. This results in young adults being more susceptible to phishing scams and other cyber threats that trick the user into providing sensitive information or access to their devices. Therefore, it is even more crucial to raise awareness of threats and vulnerabilities they are exposed to and develop a culture of questioning and research.

High schools and universities now offer programs to students interested in learning more about cybersecurity. Accelerator and mentorship programs provide students exploring a career in cybersecurity or building a cybersecurity startup the opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals.

This not only provides students with a career pathway to cybersecurity but also educates students from a young age on the importance of staying cyber-safe. With the increasing number of cyber threats in today’s world, this will go a long way in nurturing vigilant young adults and safeguarding them.

Implement cyber security training programs

While the younger employees are aware of the types of cyber attacks like phishing and malware, cyber threat actors are stepping up their criminal activities and looking for unique ways to exploit employees. Cyber threats can now come in all shapes and forms, through emails, text messages and website pop-ups.

For younger generations entering the workforce, businesses should implement a cybersecurity training program that shares the common forms of cyber attacks, ways to identify a cyber threat, and cyber security best practices, it will ensure that every member is aware of the potential threats they are exposed to and the severity of a cyberattack.

Cybersecurity training programs help to cultivate a cyber secure culture and bring awareness to every employee on the importance of remaining vigilant.

Using technologies that are easy to use and adopt

New digital tools will not be fully optimised as intended if employees find them difficult to understand and use. While many organisations will focus on costs or features rather than ease of use when choosing new technology, more complex tools require more research and training to use.

When choosing a new tech software, it is important to look for one that can be easily implemented, accessible and easy to use. Cybersecurity software is meant to help employees protect their devices against potential cyber threats. If the software requires extensive configuration or a confusing set of features, it may result in slower uptakes or even opposition — leaving employees vulnerable to cyber attacks.

Ideally, new software should be easy to navigate so that minimal training is required. This way, younger employees will not be averse to using the product and be able to easily integrate the software into their daily lives.

The future workforce

With gen Z entering the workforce, the paradigm shift in the workforce presents many businesses with the opportunity to reshape their organisation and represents a myriad of opportunities for organisations to innovate and improve their cybersecurity practices. This new generation of workers is highly adaptable and eager to learn new skills. By investing in cyber training and education for gen Z workers, they will be equipped with cyber knowledge which will serve to their advantage with their tech savviness. As a result, organisations will not only benefit from reducing their risk of cyber attacks but also gain a competitive advantage by having a workforce that is well-versed in the latest cybersecurity technologies and best practices.

John Karabin is the senior director of cybersecurity at NTT Ltd.