Payment tech and point of sale platform Square appeared to suffer a major and widespread outage on Friday morning, leaving many small businesses unable to process card transactions through the peak hour rush.

Australian cafes and retail traders operating on the Square platform reported they were unable to process card payments from early in the morning.

Some businesses reliant on the company’s POS systems, which provide retailers the ability to only accept card or digital wallet transactions, complained on social media they are losing out on sales.

Square confirmed “degraded performance” on its website early Friday morning.

We are currently experiencing issues with multiple Square services. We understand how important it is for your business that our services be up and running, and we are actively working toward a fix. We’ll keep you updated at https://t.co/tZnnkr57aK as we learn more. — Square (@Square) September 7, 2023

“We are currently investigating a disruption with one of our Data Centers that is causing an impact on multiple Square Services,” the company said just past 5am.

“At this time, reaching our Customer Success team may be a longer wait than normal. We’ll be back to update as soon as we receive more information from our Engineers.”

The company recommended Square sellers remain logged into their accounts and avoid logging out through the disruptions.

Cash App, the Square sister company specialising in money transfers, also reported outages on Friday.

SmartCompany has contacted Square for comment.