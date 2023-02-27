Greens Senator David Shoebridge has called for Parliament to urgently review the widespread use of retail surveillance technology following a Crikey investigation.

Last week, Crikey reported on Auror, a little-known “crime intelligence” platform used in 40% of Australian stores, like Woolworths and Coles, that the company claims can be used to predict crime.

The software allows users to easily share information like incident reports, CCTV footage, and licence plate numbers with other users and police.

The company also said the software integrates with automatic licence plate recognition technology to offer real-time monitoring of cars, which it offers police access to, essentially converting thousands of stores’ cameras into a nationwide car surveillance network.

Shoebridge said the widespread use of technology like Auror shows that the government has been slow to act on aggressive invasions of privacy and exploitation.

“This is a matter that deserves very close parliamentary scrutiny, and I’m calling for urgent review and regulation of these technologies to safeguard the public,” he told Crikey.

“It’s frightening that Australians are being profiled, tracked, and having their data accessed by businesses and police, with massive potential for misuse but no oversight.”

Shoebridge said that surveillance technology can enable racial profiling and discrimination against communities of colour and vulnerable groups.

“As these technologies become increasingly widespread we urgently need to establish stronger privacy protections and firm guardrails against their misuse.”

Australian retailers have been experimenting with new technologies to expand their retail surveillance. Kmart, Bunnings, and The Good Guys paused their use of facial recognition technology following a CHOICE investigation last year. Last week, Guardian Australia reported that Woolworths is expanding a trial using artificial intelligence to monitor self-serve checkout counters.

This article was first published on Crikey.