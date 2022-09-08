Here’s what operations managers, marketing leaders, and product managers are paid in Australia

Australia’s senior business consultants, marketing managers, and product experts enjoy some of the highest median salaries in the world, according to a new report.

Fresh data published by international payroll and compliance platform Deel on Thursday suggests Australia’s tech talent shortage has elevated salaries to near best-in-class levels over the first half of 2022.

Middle level operations managers can now expect to book a median annual salary of $124,000 a year, Deel said, on par with wages offered in Canada, and higher than the median salaries offered in the US, UK, and Singapore.

Australian marketing managers also appear to do well compared to their US and UK colleagues, earning a median of $88,000, compared to $73,000 and $61,000, respectively.

Junior product managers in Australia can also expect significantly higher incomes than those performing similar roles elsewhere.

Deel states the median salary for workers performing the role in Australia sits at $79,000, around triple the median salary offered to someone performing the same role in India.

While the federal government has flagged changes to Australia’s migration system to both increase the overall number of skilled migrants and more adequately address the nation’s skills shortages, the Deel data suggests domestic companies are now responding to those salary discrepancies by hiring workers abroad.

“We know there is a chronic tech talent shortage in Australia combined with delays in the visa process,” said Shannon Karaka, Deel’s head of ANZ expansion.

“With the high demand for tech workers, we’ve seen many Australian businesses find success by adopting a global hiring approach.”

Australia now has the highest number of organisations seeking international talent, and is also accelerating those hiring activities faster than any other nation in the APAC region, Deel said.

The top targets for Australian hirers: the USA and Canada, along with the Philippines and India, where local organisations are seeking talent to fill anything from virtual assistant roles through to sales development staff.