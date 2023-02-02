In November 2021 Tesla launched its non-Tesla Supercharger pilot program. This allows drivers of other EVs to juice up at select Supercharger sites and after rolling out in 15 other markets, it’s finally landed in Australia. But it’ll cost you.

It’s also probably best not to get too excited yet. Of the 50 existing Superchargers across Australia, only five will allow for non-Tesla charging, at least for now. They’re also all located in New South Wales — Bathurst, Dubbo, Hollydene, Narooma and Tamworth.

The charging capabilities will also be capped at 120kW, which is more than half the speed of the 250kW that Tesla’s V3 Superchargers are capable of.

But what drivers should be most aware of is the price difference. Despite the price of Supercharging going up last year, Tesla owners will still pay less when they top up at these locations.

Non-Tesla users will be charged (heh) 79 cents per kilowatt-hour. Comparatively, Tesla owners tend to have their price capped at around 69 cents per kilowatt-hour. However, the exact costs is dependent on the location, with some charging by the minute instead.

“Pricing for non-Tesla drivers reflects additional costs incurred to support charging a broad range of vehicles and adjustments to our sites to accommodate these vehicles. Rates vary by site, and you can view charging prices in the Tesla app,” the Non-Tesla Supercharger FAQ reads.

One way to lower this cost is by signing up for a Tesla charging membership at $9.99 a month. This is said to bring the price down to 66 cents per kilowatt-hour. It would of course be prudent to consider how often you would be using these specifically located Superchargers to see if this membership is worth it.

If you’re looking for a free charging option, NRMA’s charging network is currently free of charge for any EV user. It’s slower than what Tesla has to offer, but with the cost of living going up we’ll take it. NRMA has said that it will only be offering free charging to its members in the future, but no date has been set yet.

Conversations around EVs have been heating up in Australia over the last few months. The 2022 Federal Budget offered Australia its first national EV incentives to date. The Labor government has also committed to hundreds of millions of dollars to encourage EV uptake, including $39.8 million over five years for the National Electric Vehicle Charging Network.

Partnering with the NRMA, it will aim to build 117 fast-charging stations on major highways across Australia.