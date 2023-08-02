The three personality traits of ChatGPT revealed

An Australian technology company that operates with a human-first mindset has released the findings from its world-first research, which shows that newer ChatGPT models that have been trained with the human-in-the-loop feature have a more sociable, open-minded, and diligent personality than the average working-age human.

Melbourne-based recruitment company Sapia.ai, which claims to be the world’s only smart chat platform powered by AI, conducted a study through its Sapia Labs team which saw more than 6,000 responses from GPT-2, ChatGPT (GPT-3.5) and GPT-4 analysed.

The study’s responses were then cross-examined with Sapia.ai’s dataset of over 2.5 million job candidates across 47 countries, with over 1 billion words shared by job candidates.

According to the study, in terms of honesty and humility, agreeableness, and consciousness, ChatGPT and GPT-4 scored significantly higher compared to GPT-2. However, Sapia.ai has confirmed that the most interesting finding is that both ChatGPT and GOT-4 are extraverted, conscientious, and more open to experiences compared to the average working human.

Sapia.ai CEO and founder Barb Hyman said the human-like tools are more pre-human than the company anticipated.

“They have a personality,” she said.

“That’s why they feel so human-like when engaging with them.

“Imagine if every student in the world learnt from the same teacher.”

Sapia.ai’s Smart Interviewer technology is used across 47 countries in order to accelerate and enhance recruitment and promotion processes, apparently allowing businesses to reallocate thousands of hours spent screening talent towards more important tasks.

Hyman said Sapia.ai is used by global brands including Qantas Group, Spark NZ, Woolworths Group, and Holland & Barrett, as well as other well-known consumer brands and government agencies in Australia and overseas.

“Sapia.ai tech is like the difference between using a flip phone or a smartphone,” she said.

“It performs three tasks in one – screens for job fit, interviews every candidate, and gives personalised insights to every candidate.

“Smart hiring for everyone. It also solves bias and inclusivity as it’s a blind, untimed easy chat — 2.7 million candidates, 99% positive sentiment. Every customer has seen diversity improve.”

Hyman added that recruiters love it because it automates tedious tasks for them.

“No one’s time is served well from screening CVs and doing phone screens,” she said.

“It also reduces workload because our tech solves for fit not just to fill the role. So new hires stay longer so hiring volumes reduce.

“You get off the hamster wheel of replacement hiring which is a huge tax and cost to many businesses.

“One of our clients is Afea Home Care, using Sapia they have gone from filing roles in three weeks to three days and even to as fast as three hours.”

A new function that will detect and flag responses sourced by generative AI, such as ChatGPT, was recently released by Sapia.ai, with the tech company looking to release the research related to the personality projected by ChatGPT’s interview responses at a later date.

As for Sapia.ai’s future, Hyman says to watch this space.

“But I can see it will embed generative AI into our fully integrated ML system to deliver exponential depth of human understanding from our smart interview,” she said.