Yes, Twitter is down for some users

If you can’t tweet right now, it’s not just you. Twitter is currently experiencing a global outage that is impacting a large portion of users.

The problems began around 9am AEDT when some users, including yours truly, received an error messages stating “you are over the daily limit for sending Tweets.”

This was specifically on the desktop site, but mobile users haven’t been spared. “We’re sorry, we weren’t able to send your Tweet. Would you like to retry or save this Tweet in drafts,” the app error message reads.

At the time of writing it’s unclear what has caused the widespread problem. The Twitter Support account is yet to acknowledge the outage and the company hasn’t released a statement.

We haven’t even seen a classic “looking into it” tweet from Elon Musk, which has become a platform joke over the past few months when responding user issues.

Not all users have been impacted by the outage, with some posting memes about the issues and others offering suggestions like scheduling tweets a minute in advance to get around the problem.

Down Detector notes that 62% of issues with Twitter are being logged on the app, with 31% on the website.

Twitter has been plagues with issues for months

This is just the latest in the Twitter saga that has plagued the internet since Elon Musk purchased the site for US$44 million back in November.

Since then two-thirds of Twitter’s staff has been laid off and questions around critical functionality have been rampant.

Users have now become accustomed to glitchy days, having beloved third party apps killed, competitor bans, as well as the site becoming a test bed for “see what sticks” ideas from Musk.

This includes the new Twitter Blue subscription model and backflipping on introduced features. The takeover has also garnered criticism due to staff treatment, job losses and the shuttering of offices.

These cost cutting measures that are impacting the user experience seems to stem from the US$13 million of debt funding Musk took from multiple US banks, including US$6.5 billion of leveraged loans. It means that the company is being saddled with US$1 billion in annual debt repayment.

Update 10:15am AEDT: It seems that users are able to tweet again, though there continues to be some reports of glitching from users. If anything changes we’ll keep you posted.

This story is developing…