Hipages launches COVID-19 vaccine badge for NSW tradies

Aussie tradie marketplace hipages has rolled out a COVID-19 vaccination badge, allowing tradies to show potential customers if they’ve had the jab.

The new function, launched today, allows fully vaccinated tradies in NSW include their vaccination status on their profile by uploading a copy of their Medicare vaccination certificate on the hipages app. Hipages plans to roll out the same function in other states over the coming weeks.

Roby Sharon-Zipser, chief executive of hipages, says there are a lot of restrictions on construction and maintenance work at the moment that customers and tradies have to navigate.

“We looked at what to expect when restrictions ease and the reality is that people are going to expect to see a badge just like when you engage a tradie and check if they are licensed or a registered business,” Sharon-Zipser tells SmartCompany.

“We thought ‘if that’s naturally what’s going to happen, let’s make it easier for everyone’.”

In NSW, coronavirus health restrictions require construction workers in Greater Sydney to have had two COVID-19 vaccine doses. Alternatively, they must have had either one vaccine dose within 21 days prior, one vaccine dose within more than 21 days prior and a recent test or a medical certificate and negative test to attend a job.

“The introduction of the hipages COVID-19 vaccination badge is the next step in technology helping out the tradie industry and making it more transparent, efficient, and seamless for everyone,” Sharon-Zipser says.

Since Sharon-Zipser and his co-founder David Vitek founded hipages in 2004, it has grown to become Australia’s largest online tradie marketplace. In the 2021 financial year, Australians posted more than 1.5 million jobs on the platform.

As Australians become vaccinated, more businesses are finding ways to ensure their staff and customers are COVID-19 safe.

Last month, Jim Penman, the chief executive of Jims Group, created COVID-19 vaccinated stickers for his vaccinated franchisees to stick on their vehicles.

The large mowing and maintenance franchise is also encouraging Australians to get vaccinated, creating a social media campaign for the fully vaccinated to get involved in. If someone uploads their vaccination status on social media with the hashtag #JimsJabs, Penman will give them a free branded shirt and hat.