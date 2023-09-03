Video

Scaling up profitable growth

Introducing Business Journeys: Finding growth on the roadmap, a three-part SmartCompany vodcast series brought to you in partnership with BlueRock. Covering topics of funding, cashflow, and profitable growth, we hear from founders and leaders who embrace the business adventure in all its ups and downs.

In Part three: Scaling up profitable growth, our panelists discuss the importance of values, people and pricing in taking your business from its early stages to a growth machine.

Guests

Shardae
Mazzeo
Co-founder and chief of staff
CreativeCubes.Co
Amanda
McCabe-Phillips
COO
ELK
Trevor
Gordijn
Executive managing partner of accounting and CCO
BlueRock
Simon
Crerar
Editor in chief
SmartCo. Media
Download as an eBook report
BlueRock

BlueRock’s vision is to give business owners the support they need to run amazing businesses, and the freedom they desire to live great lives. BlueRock has created a full-service offering for entrepreneurs, providing a comprehensive suite of services and a strong community to grow their clients’ business and personal wealth. A technology-centric mindset fuels BlueRock’s approach, leading it to make substantial investments in cutting-edge platforms and honing its skill sets to prototype and develop solutions for clients.
