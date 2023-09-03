Video

Keeping cash flowing

Introducing Business Journeys: Finding growth on the roadmap, a three-part SmartCompany vodcast series brought to you in partnership with BlueRock. Covering topics of funding, cashflow, and profitable growth, we hear from founders and leaders who embrace the business adventure in all its ups and downs.

In Part two: Keeping cash flowing, our panelists share their experience and knowledge of good cash flow management and why it’s so crucial to business survival and growth.

 

Guests

Jacky
Jacky
Magid
Co-owner and director of sales and marketing
Charlie's Fine Food Co.
Fotini
Fotini
Pratis
Founder
Classy Tails
Bevan
Bevan
McLeod
Managing director of accounting
BlueRock
Simon
Simon
Crerar
Editor in chief
SmartCo. Media
BlueRock

BlueRock’s vision is to give business owners the support they need to run amazing businesses, and the freedom they desire to live great lives. BlueRock has created a full-service offering for entrepreneurs, providing a comprehensive suite of services and a strong community to grow their clients’ business and personal wealth. A technology-centric mindset fuels BlueRock’s approach, leading it to make substantial investments in cutting-edge platforms and honing its skill sets to prototype and develop solutions for clients.
