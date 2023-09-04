Video

Introducing Business Journeys: Finding growth on the roadmap, a three-part SmartCompany vodcast series brought to you in partnership with BlueRock. Covering topics of funding, cashflow, and profitable growth, we hear from founders and leaders who embrace the business adventure in all its ups and downs.

In Part one: Funding growth, our panelists tell the story and evolution of their brands, sharing how they fuelled growth with funding and partnerships.

 

Abigail
Forsyth
Founder
KeepCup
Ally
Watson
Founder
Code Like a Girl
Mitch
Hancock
Director of accounting
BlueRock
Simon
Crerar
Editor in chief
SmartCo. Media
BlueRock

BlueRock’s vision is to give business owners the support they need to run amazing businesses, and the freedom they desire to live great lives. BlueRock has created a full-service offering for entrepreneurs, providing a comprehensive suite of services and a strong community to grow their clients’ business and personal wealth. A technology-centric mindset fuels BlueRock’s approach, leading it to make substantial investments in cutting-edge platforms and honing its skill sets to prototype and develop solutions for clients.
